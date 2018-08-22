Free-agent safety Iloka signs with Vikings

As a free agent in 2016, Iloka considered signing with the Vikings, but the price was too high Minnesota and he signed a five-year, $30 million contract to return to the Bengals.

"(The Vikings) were definitely one of the top teams that I possibly could have went to, but things worked out the way it did, and I'm happy I'm back (in Cincinnati)," Iloka told the Pioneer Press in 2016. "They definitely made me an offer.

"If I was going there, I was going because of Zim. I know what type of locker room he has there just by the type of coach he is."

Iloka started his last 76 games with the Bengals beginning in 2013. In Minnesota, he could replace Andrew Sendejo at strong safety and pair with All-Pro free safety Harrison Smith.

The Vikings entered Wednesday with $10.4 million of salary-cap room. They could sign Iloka and still have room to sign linebacker Anthony Barr to a contract extension. Barr is making $12.3 million in the final year of his deal, and only one-fifth of any bonus would count against this year's cap.