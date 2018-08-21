Vikings worry about backups at linebacker

After that, there's not a lot.

The starter at weak-side linebacker is Ben Gedeon, but he played just 24.5 percent of the snaps last year as a rookie because the Vikings usually went to the nickel.

Among reserves, there's plenty of inexperience. And one of the most experienced of that bunch, Kentrell Brothers, will miss the first four games of the regular season for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances.

"We don't have enough depth right now,'' Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said Tuesday of the linebackers. "So that's what we're trying to work on, getting more depth at probably a lot of spots.''

Zimmer was asked if the Vikings could make a roster move to address the situation.

"There's all kinds of ways to do that,'' he said.

The Vikings do have Antwione Williams, who played in 14 games, starting three, as a rookie for Detroit in 2016. But he hasn't played in a regular-season game since then.

Brothers is entering his third season, but he played just nine snaps from scrimmage in his first two years. Eric Wilson is in his second season and didn't get a single regular-season defensive snap as a rookie.

Williams and Brothers are the only linebacker reserves to have had regular-season snaps. Others on the roster are Reshard Cliett, rookie Devante Downs, a seventh-round pick, and undrafted rookies Garret Dooley, Mike Needham and Brett Taylor.

At least Zimmer is pleased with how Wilson is looking. He made the team last year after being undrafted.

"He's always been a good athlete, but he's not making very many mistakes now,'' Zimmer said. "We're playing him at multiple positions.''

Forbath to Jets?

Kai Forbath might not be out of a job long.

ESPN reported that the kicker, released Monday by the Vikings, will work out Wednesday for the New York Jets. Forbath, Minnesota's kicker the previous 1 1/2 seasons, lost the kicking battle to rookie Daniel Carlson.

"Releasing Kai now does Kai a little bit of a favor because ... it gives him an opportunity to try to at least get a workout and maybe latch onto a team,'' special-teams coordinator Mike Priefer said before his Jets workout was reported.

Priefer said Forbath was gracious when told he had lost the job.

"He handled it like a pro, like I expected he would,'' Priefer said.

Priefer said Forbath kicking well in the spring meant "the competition probably went on a little longer than I thought it might'' after Carlson was taken in the draft in April.

Two rookies added

The Vikings added depth at two positions Tuesday with a pair of undrafted rookies.

The team signed undrafted center Jacob Judd, who played at Western Illinois and took part in Tuesday's practice. After the practice, they were awarded on waivers from Atlanta fullback Luke McNitt, who played at Nebraska.

Judd attended Minnesota's rookie minicamp in May on a tryout basis. He also received an invitation to the New Orleans Saints rookie minicamp.

The Vikings' projected starting center, Pat Elflein, remains on the physically unable to perform list as he works his way back from ankle and shoulder issues. Nick Easton had taken over for Elflein in training camp before undergoing season-ending neck surgery Aug. 9. Josh Andrews, who plays both guard and center, suffered a right ankle injury and was in a walking boot after Saturday's 14-10 preseason loss to Jacksonville.

Cornelius Edison has been the starting center in Minnesota's first two preseason games and is expected again to get the call Friday against Seattle. The Vikings have another undrafted center on the roster in J.P. Quinn.

McNitt, who had just eight carries for 14 yards in three Nebraska seasons, provides depth in the backfield after fullback Johnny Stanton was placed on injured reserve this week. The Vikings on Monday had signed fullback Kobe McCrary, an undrafted free agent from the University of Minnesota.

The Vikings now have 89 players. With 90 being the maximum allowed before the regular season, they have one roster spot open.

Badet back

Wide receiver Jeff Badet returned to practice Tuesday on a limited basis after being knocked out of Saturday's 14-10 preseason loss to Jacksonville with a concussion.

Badet was hurt when he caught a 13-yard pass in the fourth quarter and was belted by safety Jarrod Wilson, who was assessed a penalty for unnecessary roughness.

"I was kind of dinged up and got a little headache, but I'm good now,'' Badet said. "They called it a concussion, but I'm feeling fine. All symptoms are gone. No headaches. I'm fine.''

Badet expects to go through a full-contact workout Wednesday and play in Friday's preseason game against Seattle at U.S. Bank Stadium. He has no ill will toward Wilson.

"It was a hard hit, but that's the name of the game,'' he said.

Briefly

Sitting out practice were defensive end Everson Griffen, defensive backs Mike Hughes, Mackensie Alexander and Jack Tocho, running backs Mack Brown and Roc Thomas, wide receivers Stacy Coley and Tavarres King and offensive lineman Josh Andrews.

Priefer said before the start of the preseason he expected Marcus Sherels to be Minnesota's punt returner and Hughes to return kickoffs. After two preseason games, Priefer said that remains likely how it will be in the regular season.

Vikings nose tackle Linval Joseph took note of Jacksonville's Yannick Ngakoue being penalized for celebrating a sack of Kirk Cousins and vows not to celebrate too much. "When you start like doing the extra stuff, you're going to get flagged,'' Joseph said. "If I make a sack and if I moon somebody or something crazy, I'm going to get a flag, too."