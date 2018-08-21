The graduation of Jordan Hein -- the most prolific passer in program history -- has led to the team’s first preseason quarterback battle in years.

The pair vying for the starting job this season: junior Jared Henning and redshirt-freshman Brandon Alt.

“Both guys are playing at a really high level,” said first-year offensive coordinator Karson Pike. “And then we have a young kid, true freshman coming in, Alec Ogden, who’s pushing them to even compete at a higher level.”

Henning enters 2018 with the most experience, having played in 19 games over the last two seasons after redshirting in 2015. The Jackson, Wis., native was a three-year starter at Kettle Moraine Lutheran High School where he racked up 3,097 career passing yards and 32 passing touchdowns, while also rushing for 12 touchdowns.

Pike called the 6-foot-3, 224-pound Henning a “football junky” because of how often he watches film.

“He was able to learn from Jordy (Hein) on how to watch film and do all those things that made Jordy really successful,” Pike said. “He’s carried that over to what he does now. And then on top of that, he gives you a bigger body with some running ability. And he’s not going to make a lot of dumb decisions. He really knows where to go with the football -- pre- and post-snap looks, things like that.”

After redshirting last year, Alt comes into the season with no collegiate playing experience. However, the Cottage Grove native passed for 5,621 yards and 53 touchdowns in three years as the starter at Park High School. That includes a senior season that saw the 6-foot-2, 190-pound signal caller throw for 2,021 yards and 22 touchdowns, while rushing for 467 yards and 10 touchdowns.

“Our young guy, Brandon, obviously has a huge arm. He can make just about any throw on a football field,” Pike said. “(There’s) a lot of moxie to him, running around in excitement (with) his young, fresh legs, and he brings a lot of excitement to the offense that way.”

Though he didn’t see any game action, Alt said he realized last year just how big a step up it is playing in college.

“(I learned) that the game is much faster, stronger guys and the tempo of the game is just very different compared to high school,” he said. “It’s just a faster game. You’ve got to love the game to be good.”

Pike expects the starter will be named by Saturday.

“Both have a lot of strengths,” he said. “It’s a tough decision and both have had a great fall camp.”

Regardless of who ends up with the starting job, the quarterbacks have had each other’s backs the whole way.

“It’s fun with Brandon. We’re good buddies so we talk a lot, we help each other a lot,” Henning said. “(We have) two different QB styles, but it’s fun. We compete, but at the same time, we support each other, which is good.”