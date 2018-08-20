The Gophers' second-year coach was searching for a QB to separate themselves in leadership, playmaking, decision-making and ball protection, and after a nearly three-week battle, Fleck announced Monday, Aug. 20, that Zack Annexstad will be the starter when Minnesota opens the season against New Mexico State on Aug. 30 at TCF Bank Stadium.

Annexstad, a true freshman who is not on scholarship, beat out Tanner Morgan, a redshirt freshman, and Fleck delivered the news to both inexperienced quarterbacks in an Monday morning meeting.

"Unbelievable competition," Fleck said. "... Both tremendous individuals."

Fleck will work to prepare Annexstand for the heightened expectations of his new role. The Norseland, Minn., native is believed to become the second walk-on true freshman to start a season opener for a BCS school; Baker Mayfield did it at Texas Tech in 2013, before he transferred to Oklahoma and won the Heisman Trophy last fall.

"He has an enormous challenge," Fleck said. "I told him this: It's 51 years of no-championship football here and I said now everybody's going to think you're the answer and there's pressure and expectation ... except ... he's a true freshman that we are going to develop to become something. He's going to make those mistakes, but I trust him mentally."

Fleck said both quarterbacks displayed leadership qualities, but Annexstad, who is listed at 6-foot-3, 215 pounds on the Gophers' roster, hasn't produced as many turnovers and showed an ability to make more explosive plays, a category the Gophers lacked mightily last season. Minnesota was 127th out of 129 FBS programs in plays of 30 yards or more, with only 14 in 12 games.

The Gophers offense under Fleck and offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Kirk Ciarrocca likes to employ run-pass options plays, in which the quarterback should be a viable threat to run. So, what are Annexstad's skills as a runner?

"He can run. He's got two legs and picks them up a little bit higher than when he walks," Fleck said, in a streak of sarcasm.

"He's a good athlete," Fleck continued. "Both of them are really good athletes. As we continue to develop quarterbacks, I think (Annexstad is) a really elite passer and he can find a way (to run). He's creative enough to escape and he's athletic enough to escape, and he's learning how to be able to make those decisions and when to throw it and when to throw it away, when to run, when to step up, when to extend the play, when not to. All those types of things that you continue to learn."

Fleck said while Annexstad won the job, Morgan could see playing time this season even if Annexstad remains healthy. Neither has played in a college game, so some early-season experience could pay dividends for Morgan, and the Gophers will have three nonconference games before Big Ten Conference play starts Sept. 22 at Maryland.

"I look forward to going into the season with both of them," Fleck said.

Fleck clarified this will not be a QB rotation similar to last year's shared duties between Conor Rhoda and Demry Croft, two players who lacked playing time going into 2017 and are no longer with the program.

"This does not mean that you won't see Tanner Morgan in a game," Fleck said. "I can't say that. He could possibly be in, but this is, again, not a rotation. This is not going to be a short leash for somebody. At some point we've got to be able to sit there and say, let's give this guy a lot of opportunities."

Annexstad began his high school career at Mankato West before transferring to football powerhouse IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., where he spent two seasons. Last fall, he beat out Artur Sitkowski, who is now competing for Rutgers' starting quarterback job. Morgan, of Union, Ky., was one of Fleck's first scholarship recruits to Minnesota, and while there was a temptation to remove his redshirt status last season, he spent all of 2017 on the scout team.

Though he is a preferred walk-on at the U, Annexstad turned down scholarship offers from Illinois, Pittsburgh and Cincinnati to attend his beloved hometown school, where his brother, Brock, is a receiver and earned a scholarship last weekend. Their father, Scott, was a Gophers lineman in the early 1980s and had a stint in the NFL.

"Zack Annexstad is walk-on by paper; he is not a walk-on player," Fleck said.

Annexstad was an early enrollee at Minnesota, arriving in January, and was far behind at the beginning, Fleck said. But by the end of spring practice, he had pulled even with Morgan and ahead of new transfer Vic Viramontes, a scholarship sophomore who decided to leave the program in June after falling to third string.

"(Annexstad's) mental process of this caught up so quickly," Fleck said. "He was studying so much time on his own; so was Tanner. I think Tanner taught him how to do that."

Morgan reacted to the news with "alright," Fleck said. Then, Fleck said, Morgan added: "I'm not going to stop fighting and I'm not going to stop competing."