The Vikings' running back fumbled twice in the first quarter in a 14-10 loss to Jacksonville in the preseason home opener at U.S. Bank Stadium.

"I can't do that,'' he said. "I can't turn the ball over.''

While playing four series with the first team in the first quarter, Murray carried six times for just 12 yards. He lost his first fumble after a 13-yard run, but Vikings guard Tom Compton was able to recover.

No such luck on the second one. Murray was stuffed for a loss of two yards by Malik Jackson, and Calais Campbell recovered the fumble at the Jaguars' 30.

"Just trying to make plays,'' Murray said. "I will be better. ... I'm not going to run afraid or anything like that. I'm going to try and run to score and make plays, but I've got to take care of the ball.''

Murray started for the second straight preseason game in place of Dalvin Cook, who suffered a torn left anterior cruciate ligament last October and has been held out for precautionary reasons. Murray took a step back after carrying four times for 43 yards, including two 21-yard runs, in the Aug. 11 opener in Denver.

"I know I could have played a lot better, and I think collectively we all agree we could have played better,'' Murray said. "It starts with me.''

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said it "looked like his elbow popped out on the first one" and wasn't sure about Murray's second fumble.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins still has plenty of confidence in the running back.

"I think getting used to getting hit and taken to the ground probably will help the ball security and some of those things that come with early football and preseason,'' Cousins said.

Remorse from Williams

Vikings linebacker Antwione Williams expressed remorse Saturday on having been arrested in May on suspicion of drunk driving.

The Pioneer Press had first reported the arrest on Thursday and that Williams had pleaded guilty in July to a misdemeanor charge of careless driving.

"I made a poor decision,'' Williams said. "I told the team when it happened. We handled it internally. I did everything they wanted me to do. I made a poor decision. I can't take that back, and I've just got to grow up from it.''

Honoring Sparano

Before Saturday's game, the Vikings honored Tony Sparano, the offensive line coach who died July 22.

Honorary captains were wife Jeanette, daughter Ryan and son Tony Sparano Jr., the assistant offensive line coach for the Jaguars. All of Minnesota's offensive linemen came out for the coin toss.

The Vikings presented Sparano's family with a painting of him, and there was a video tribute and moment of silence. Sounding the Gjallarhorn was former offensive lineman Joe Berger, who played for Sparano with Dallas, Miami and the Vikings.