Last weekend at Denver, quarterback Kirk Cousins marched the Vikings on a 75-yard drive for a touchdown in his only series and completed all four of his pass attempts in a 42-28 win. Cousins played four series Saturday, and completed just 3 of 8 passes for 12 yards. He was sacked once for 11 yards and under pressure on some other occasions.

The second-team offense did get rolling a bit. Mike Boone carried 13 times for 91 yards and scored on a 1-yard run late in the third quarter to put the Vikings up at 10-7.

But the Jaguars got a 56-yard punt return late in the game by Rashad Green, the second straight week the Vikings have given up a long return. That led to a 1-yard run by Brandon Wilds that put Jacksonville up 14-10 with 1:55 remaining.

The Jaguars rolled up 283 yards of total offense to 238 for Minnesota.

The Vikings' injuries on the offensive line are catching up to them. Left tackle Riley Reiff was the only projected starter on the offensive line at the start of training camp to play Saturday. And least the Vikings also had right tackle Rashod Hill at Denver.

Hill and right guard Mike Remmers were out Saturday with ankle injuries. Center Pat Elflein (ankle, shoulder) remains on the physically unable to perform list and left guard Nick Easton is out for the season following neck surgery.

And during Saturday's game, the Vikings lost two reserve linemen in Josh Andrews (ankle) and Cedrick Lang (leg)

Lang was one of three Minnesota players taken off the field on a cart. The others were rookie defensive end Ade Aruna, who suffered a right leg injury, and fullback Johnny Stanton. The Vikings also lost cornerback Mackensie Alexander to an ankle injury and wide receiver Jeff Badet, who took a hard hit on a play that drew a penalty.

For the second straight preseason game, the Vikings elected for precautionary reasons not to use running back Dalvin Cook, who has pronounced himself fully healthy after being lost for the season last October with a torn left ACL. Considering the current state of the offensive line, it's understandable why he again sat out.

Latavius Murray got the start at running back and didn't look anything like he did at Denver, when he had a pair of 21-yard runs. Murray carried six times for 12 yards and fumbled twice, losing one. Murray had fumbled just one time all of last season.

On his second series, Cousins was able to lead the Vikings to a 44-yard field goal by Kai Forbath for a 3-0 lead. But the Vikings were helped during the drive by 30 yards of Jacksonville penalties, a 15-yarder on Yannick Ngakoue after he celebrated a sack of Cousins and a 15-yarder by cornerback A.J. Bouye for lowering his head to initiate contact.

Trevor Siemian took over at quarterback from Cousins and led them to a 41-yard field-goal attempt by Forbath in the second quarter. But Forbath clanged the attempt off the right upright, a big-time miss considering he is battling rookie Daniel Carlson for the kicking job.

The only touchdown of the first half came when Jacksonville running back Leonard Fournette plowed in from the 1-yard line on the first play of the second quarter for a 7-3 lead. That came after a 70-yard drive, which followed Murray's lost fumble.

Overall, Minnesota's defense played well. Safety Harrison Smith had an interception of Blake Bortles late in the first quarter that he returned nine yards to the Jaguars 23. Murray then lost his fumble, meaning that series for Cousins and the first team last just one play.

And Boone's play was a bright spot on offense. He had 36 yards in the first half and 55 in the second.

In the third quarter, the undrafted rookie had 36 of Minnesota's 74 yards on a touchdown drive that led to his 1-yard run for a 10-7 lead with 4:23 left in the quarter.

Running back Roc Thomas, also an undrafted rookie, caught a pass on that drive for 16 yards and had a 15 yard run. Thomas, who rushed for 29 yards and caught three passes for 102 yards against the Broncos, ran for 25 yards and had two catches for 12 yards Saturday.