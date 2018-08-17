FOOTBALL: Olszewski named Preseason All-American

This marks the third time in Olszewski’s career that he has been selected to a preseason All-America team. The Beaver is the lone defensive back from the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference to be named to the D2Football.com Preseason All-America First and Second Teams.

Olszewski, a native of Alvin, Texas, was named the 2017 and 2018 NSIC North Division Preseason Defensive Player of the Year and is close to breaking several BSU program career records. He is just 10 solo tackles shy of the all-time program record, 393 punt return yards away from the school record and four interceptions away from second all-time at BSU.

Entering 2018, Olszewski has totaled 247 tackles, including 147 solo, 33 pass defenses, 10 interceptions, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and two total touchdowns. He has also racked up 654 total punt return yards for an average of 12.3 yards per return and holds the BSU single-game record with 194 punt return yards.

Olszewski was previously named to the 2016 Lindy’s Sports Magazine Preseason All-Division II Second Team and Football Gameplan’s 2016 Preseason All-American Team. In addition to his preseason honors, he has been selected NSIC North Division All-Conference First Team Defense on three occasions, 2016 CCA All-Super Region Three Second Team Defense, 2017 All-NSIC North Division Second Team Special Teams and 2017 Don Hansen All-Super Region Three Second Team.

The NSIC landed seven players on the 2018 D2Football.com Preseason All-America First and Second Teams. Olszewski is the lone defensive back selected from the conference and just one of two total defensive members from the league, along with first-team selection and Augustana linebacker Kirby Hora. Minnesota State boasted four players on the teams, including receiver Shane Zylstra and kicker Casey Bednarski on the first team, as well as running back Nate Gunn and offensive lineman Evan Heim on the second team. Sioux Falls offensive lineman Trey Pipkins was named a first-team selection.