Even the 23-year-old Cook isn't sure.

"I don't know yet," he said. "You've got to ask Coach (Mike) Zimmer about it."

The problem with that is Zimmer hasn't made up his mind. Or at least he's playing dumb so not to show his hand before the noon game at U.S. Bank Stadium.

"I don't know if he's going to play or not," Zimmer said, adding that the coaching staff has been giving Cook a few more plays each day to see how he responds. "That's really what we're trying to do, is get him in game-ready shape."

Cook hasn't played in a game in more than 10 months after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in Week 4 of last season. He has been back on the practice field throughout training camp, and while he's reiterated time and time again that he's ready to go, the Vikings are being extremely cautious.

Cook did not play in last Saturday's exhibition opener in Denver; Latavius Murray took all the first-team reps against the Broncos.

That said, Cook has been allowed to participate in the two joint practices with the Jaguars this week.

"It actually felt like I was going into a game," Cook said. "I was pumped up just to get some different bodies out there in front of me and get things going. I was pumped up. I was ready to go. It was a good environment for me to be in to get get my body around different players."

Cook showed Wednesday he's still got his acceleration, taking a number of handoffs from quarterback Kirk Cousins as well as catching some passes out of the backfield.

Still, there was no contact with defensive players from both teams stopping short of using the hit stick on offensive players.

That means Cook still hasn't been tackled at full speed, something that could come this weekend if he's cleared to play.

Cook hasn't been lobbying for playing time. He is leaving that decision up the training staff.

"If I don't play, I just sit out and cheer my teammates on," he said. "As soon as my number does get called to go out there, they know I'm going to be ready to go."

As for whether he would be comfortable playing in the season opener against the San Francisco 49ers without any preseason action, Cook has no doubts on that matter.

"Yeah, 100 percent," Cook said with a confident smile. "I'm going to go 100 percent. I'm going to fly around. I'm going to do me. Like I said, my knee is ready to go, and I'm ready to play."