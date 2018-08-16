The Pioneer Press learned of the arrest Thursday, Aug. 16.

The Vikings signed Williams, 25, last September, and he spent the remainder of the season on the practice squad. He re-signed with the team in January, and is listed second on the depth chart at strong-side linebacker behind Anthony Barr. He played in last Saturday's preseason opener at Denver.

Williams was arrested early the morning of May 19 on a fourth-degree charge of driving while impaired. He also was charged with careless driving and speeding, 81 mph in a 55-mph zone, court records show. According to the citation, he had a blood-alcohol level of .09 at the time of his arrest, just above the legal Minnesota limit of .08.

According to the arrest report, an officer observed Williams' automobile on Highway 100 "traveling at a visually high rate of speed." The report said Williams' speed was initially clocked at 75 mph and then 81 mph before he was stopped at 2:22 a.m.

On July 26, Williams entered an amended plea of guilty to a charge of careless driving, and the DWI and speeding charges were dropped, court records show. A judge sentenced Williams to 30 days in the Hennepin County Workhouse, but he did not have to serve time because 29 days of the sentence were set apart and he already was credited with one day in jail.

Williams was put on probation for one year, until July 26, 2019, conditions which include having no other moving violations or alcohol-related traffic offenses, and completing a DWI assessment, which he has done. He paid $778 in court costs.

The Pioneer Press has reached out to the Vikings, to Williams' attorney and to his agent, and have yet to receive a response.

Williams could be subject to discipline under the NFL's personal conduct policy.

"We are aware of the matter and it is under review," NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy wrote in an email to the Pioneer Press.

Williams was taken in the fifth round of the 2016 draft by the Detroit Lions out of Georgia Southern. He played in 14 games for the Lions in 2016, starting three, before he was waived just before the start of last season.

Williams is the fifth known player or coach arrested on suspicion of drunk driving since Mike Zimmer took over as Vikings coach in 2014. Wide receiver Jerome Simpson and cornerback Jabari Price were arrested in 2014, and defensive coordinator George Edwards and offensive lineman Isame Faciane, then a practice squad player, were arrested in 2016.