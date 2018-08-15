Still, Ramsey, who might be the best cornerback in the NFL at the tender age of 23, made sure his presence was felt thanks to a lengthy Q&A with GQ that dropped Wednesday morning and featured Ramsey calling out pretty much everyone in the business.

Here is Ramsey's brief assessment of several NFL quarterbacks:

• Bills rookie Josh Allen is "trash."

• The Ravens' Joe Flacco "sucks."

• The Falcons' Matt Ryan is "overrated."

By comparison, the Vikings' Kirk Cousins came out of Ramsey's critique in fine form; the Jags cornerback called him a "hell of a competitor" and "a winner," and said he might be the best in the league when it comes to play-action. For the record, Ramsey also has mad respect for Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady and Drew Brees.

That brashness has become a calling card for Ramsey, as has his ability to back it up with his play on the field.

And it's something the Vikings will miss this week with him chilling back home in the Sunshine State.

"It's kind of a bummer that Jalen's not here because he's such a great player," Vikings receiver Adam Thielen said. "It would have been fun to compete against him."

"He's a great corner, and we were looking forward to going against him," receiver Stefon Diggs added. "They went just as far as us (last season), and their defense was their strong point. We were looking forward to it. There will come a time."

Even without Ramsey, the Jaguars still boast one of the NFL's top defenses. They were second in the league with 33 takeaways last season, including 21 interceptions.

"You watch them on tape, there's so many contested catches," Thielen said. "There's not a whole lot of open guys catching the ball and turning and running. I think that's what led to turnovers."

"You know, when there's contested catches and when there's a guy all over a guy when he's trying to catch a football, that usually leads to tipped balls and overthrows and things like that," Thielen added. "It's going to be a challenge these next couple of days."

Ageless wonder

Vikings cornerback Terence Newman is an ageless wonder. He turns 40 in less than a month and will enter the 2018 season as the NFL's oldest defensive player.

He sure didn't act his age in Wednesday's practice with the Jaguars. His most notable play came during the red zone portion of practice when he picked off Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles, looking pretty darn spry in the process.

"He could play forever," Vikings safety Harrison Smith said. "He's going to make plays. That's just what he does. It's what he's been doing for 16 years or something like that."

This will be Newman's 17th NFL season.

As for Smith, he was the butt of some friendly trash talk from Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette after practice.

"You dropped that pick today, Smith," Fournette shouted with a smile as he walked off the field, referencing a play during the red zone portion of practice.

"Yeah," Smith admitted. "I dropped a couple."

Briefly

Vikings tight end Josiah Price was carted off the field with an apparent leg injury. He was clearly distraught, covering his face with his jersey as he left the field. He then had to be helped into the facility, seemingly unable to put any weight on his leg.

Vikings players who did not participate in the joint practice were defensive end Everson Griffen, right tackle Rashod Hill, running back Mack Brown, defensive end Tashawn Bower, and receivers Stacy Coley and Brandon Zylstra.