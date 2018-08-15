"Typically, what we try to do with the young guys is try is give them a lot of different things, and then find out what they're not good at and back them off of that," coach Mike Zimmer said, lauding Hughes for his athleticism. "This kid has been really good. He's been really good."

And Hughes has done it playing both inside and outside, essentially learning two positions at the same time as he tries to find his place with the Vikings.

"I love when the coaches feel like they can trust me enough to put me out there with any group," Hughes said, adding that it was "a great honor" to play with the first-team defense. "I try to go out there and play my hardest and do what I'm supposed to do and trust the scheme and just play ball."

Hughes turned some heads in the preseason opener against the Denver Broncos last weekend, drawing praise from Zimmer and defensive coordinator George Edwards.

"He did very well for the first time out," Zimmer said. "We were talking about some of our other corners and how their first game out was a little bit different compared to his. I thought he played really well. It was a good step in the right direction."

"For everything that we're asking him to do, to play inside and outside, he's been as good as any we've had in here with the attention to detail and what we're asking out of him," Edwards added. "He really has excelled. You could see it carry over from practice right to the game. It wasn't (too) big for him at all."

Hughes, the No. 30 overall pick in the 2018 draft, was pleased to hear that, though he emphasized that he still has a lot of room for improvement. He also couldn't help but lament a missed opportunity to secure an interception on a pass intended from Broncos receiver DaeSean Hamilton.

"My eyes got a little big," Hughes said. "I kind of overran the route and he got his hand on the ball. The next time I'm in that position, I'll know what to do."

As quickly as Hughes has taken to some of the intricacies of the defense, he admitted he doesn't have the playbook down 100 percent quite yet. With new packages being installed every day, training camp has been a constant learning process.

"It's day to day," Hughes said. "I'm just trying to get better at the small things and trying to learn from the older guys. We have a lot of veterans on the team that have a lot of good advice."

Though Hughes won't be overtaking Xavier Rhodes or Trae Waynes on the depth chart anytime soon, he could battle with Mackensie Alexander for reps at nickelback.

"It's actually kind of hard (to stay patient)," Hughes said. "I think I'm taking it in pretty well. It's a process. I'm just trying to soak everything in and learn as much as I can, and hopefully the coaches will start trusting me enough to put me out there a little faster than I would've thought."

While Hughes has been careful not to get too caught up in the moment so far, he did take some time to soak things in last weekend in Denver, realizing he's finally living out his childhood dream.

"I was out there stretching (during pregame) and it was kind of like, 'Wow. I finally made it,'" Hughes said before quickly changing course. "I've still got a long ways to go, though, and a lot of learning to do. I'm looking forward to everything that's coming my way."