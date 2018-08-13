FOOTBALL: Jacks take practice field for first time this season
BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School football team returned to the BHS practice field for the first time this season Monday to start preparations for the upcoming fall season.
The Lumberjacks finished last year with a 4-6 record after losing 28-21 to Brainerd in the Section 8-5A semifinals in October.
This year, Bemidji opens the season on the road with a 7 p.m. game against Rogers. The Jacks hosted the Royals in the season opener last year, topping them 24-21.
Bemidji’s home opener is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7, against Big Lake at Chet Anderson Stadium.