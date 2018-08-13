Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    FOOTBALL: Jacks take practice field for first time this season

    By Ryan Pietruszewski Today at 10:21 p.m.
    Bemidji High School football players take turns running through tackling drills on Monday during the first day of practice for the 2018 season. (Jordan Shearer | Bemidji Pioneer)1 / 3
    The Bemidji High School Football Team huddles on Monday during its first day of practice for the 2018 season. (Jordan Shearer | Bemidji Pioneer)2 / 3
    (Jordan Shearer | Bemidji Pioneer)3 / 3

    BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School football team returned to the BHS practice field for the first time this season Monday to start preparations for the upcoming fall season.

    The Lumberjacks finished last year with a 4-6 record after losing 28-21 to Brainerd in the Section 8-5A semifinals in October.

    This year, Bemidji opens the season on the road with a 7 p.m. game against Rogers. The Jacks hosted the Royals in the season opener last year, topping them 24-21.

    Bemidji’s home opener is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7, against Big Lake at Chet Anderson Stadium.

    Explore related topics:sportsfootballlumberjacksBemidji High SchoolFootballBemidji High School football
    Advertisement
    randomness