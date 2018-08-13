The Lumberjacks finished last year with a 4-6 record after losing 28-21 to Brainerd in the Section 8-5A semifinals in October.

This year, Bemidji opens the season on the road with a 7 p.m. game against Rogers. The Jacks hosted the Royals in the season opener last year, topping them 24-21.

Bemidji’s home opener is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7, against Big Lake at Chet Anderson Stadium.