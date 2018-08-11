Vikings' Dalvin Cook out against Broncos

Cook has not played in a game since suffering a torn left ACL on Oct. 1, 2017, against Detroit. He has taken part in each Minnesota training camp practice except the Aug. 4 night scrimmage. He said early in camp he was ahead of where he thought he would be in his recovery.

Also sitting out Saturday for the Vikings were nose tackle Linval Joseph, linebacker Anthony Barr, guard Mike Remmers, wide receivers Tavarres King and Brandon Zylstra, safety Jayron Kearse, guard Nick Easton and center Pat Elflein. Easton is out for the season after undergoing neck surgery on Thursday and Elflein remains on the physically unable to perform list as he works his way back from shoulder and ankle issues.

There had been some optimism that Cook might play in the preseason opener. When asked Aug. 3 if Cook would be ready for the Denver game, Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said, "Yes, he's ready now."

However, the Vikings are taking no chances with Cook. Their second exhibition game is next Saturday against Jacksonville at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Cook was taken in the second round of the 2017 draft out of Florida State. He rushed for 354 yards and was considered a strong candidate for NFC rookie of the year.

Latavius Murray replaced Cook. Other lineup changes were Antwione Williams filling in for Barr, Jaleel Johnson for Joseph, Cornelius Edison for Elflein and Tom Compton filling in at left guard for Easton and Danny Isidora at right guard for Remmers.

Peko praises Zimmer

Two old friends ran into each other Saturday.

When Zimmer was defensive coordinator at Cincinnati from 2008-13, one of his favorite players was Domata Peko. The feeling was mutual from Peko, now Denver's starting nose tackle.

"I love Zimmer,'' Peko said "I really miss him. He's a hell of coach. One of my favorite coaches I've ever played for. He's a real tough guy. He won't accept mediocrity.''

Peko played with the Bengals from 2006-16 before signing with the Broncos as a free agent in March 2017.

Peko has watched Zimmer build up Minnesota's defense since he was hired in January 2014. The Vikings were No. 1 in the NFL last season in total and scoring defense.

"He's doing a great job in Minnesota,'' Peko said. "Their defense has been killing it since he got there. I can't say enough about him.''

With that in mind, Peko said more. He liked how Zimmer dealt with players in Cincinnati.

"He wants everyone to be great, and he'll let you know if you're not, and that's what I like about him,'' Peko said. "He treats the rookies just like he treats the veterans. If you're doing your job and you're balling out there, you're going to play for him.''

Linebacker depth

With Kentrell Brothers suspended for the first four games for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances, that will affect Minnesota's linebacker depth.

Brothers is listed on the depth chart as the backup at middle linebacker behind Eric Kendricks. Even though rookie Devante Downs is listed as third on the chart, Zimmer said the backup most likely when Brothers is out would be Ben Gedeon.

"That depth chart, I wouldn't pay much attention to it,'' Zimmer said.

Gedeon is the starting weak-side linebacker. If he were to move to the middle, he would need to be replaced for the limited amount of snaps the starter gets there.