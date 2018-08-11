The AAF is a new eight-team league that is set to begin play a week after the Super Bowl on Feb. 9, 2019. Filmmaker Charlie Ebersol, the son of former NBC Sports executive Dick Ebersol, announced the league’s creation in March and serves as its CEO. The league’s advisers include former NFL general manager Bill Polian, and former NFL players Jared Allen, Troy Polamalu and Hines Ward.

Krause is Phoenix’s latest signing after inking its first batch of players earlier this week. The Wadena native received invitations to minicamps from the Kansas City Chiefs and Chicago Bears earlier this year.

Krause’s coach on the Arizona-based AAF team will be former UCLA coach Rick Neuheisel. Other noteworthy coaches in the league include Brad Childress, Steve Spurrier and Mike Singletary.

Besides Phoenix, the AAF will feature teams in Atlanta, Birmingham, Ala., Memphis, Orlando, Salt Lake City, San Antonio and San Diego.