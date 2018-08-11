According to an annual report by the National Federation of State High School Associations, from 2007 to 2017, Minnesota boys playing 11-man football fell to 23,170.

Schools, too, are quitting. There are 13 fewer schools in Minnesota with football teams—which means more than 70 schools will have empty gridirons this fall.

The drop looks more dramatic when compared with the increases in other boys sports—180 percent for lacrosse, 32 percent for cross country, and 24 percent for track and field.

But Ron Stolski, director of the Minnesota Football Coaches Association, said football will soon have a comeback.

"The pendulum is swinging hard," he said. "I do not see a panic, or major concern, that we will not have football. I think there will be football forever."

The drop in football participation was underscored by a coaches association poll of 275 coaches, released in June. More than half of the coaches said they had lost players over the past three years, and about 16 percent said they had gained players.

Why the decline?

Officials and coaches give reasons for the declines: Increasing fear of concussions, specialization that encourages players to play only one sport and a drop in enrollment in rural areas.

In 2017, the National Football League tallied 281 concussions affecting its players, ESPN reported in January. Worries about concussions have trickled down into high schools, where parents are more likely to put their boys into other sports—or have them drop out of sports entirely.

Minnesota high schools have responded with safer equipment and more education about concussions, according to Scott Gonnerman, vice president of the coaches association.

He said the dangers of concussions were often exaggerated. "The information on some of those surveys (of injured players) was misleading," he said.

The coaches association's Stolski said the No. 1 cause of football's decline is specialization. "We are not seeing the multi-sport athlete anymore," he said.

Most harmful, said Stolski, are youth programs that encourage specialization by boys as young as 6. "We see more emphasis on lower levels for youth, despite all the research that says early-age specialization is not good for young athletes," he said.

The single-sport specialization is driven by increasing pressure on young athletes, said Bob Madison, Minnesota State High School League director of football. "They think if they don't play hockey year-round, they aren't going to make the team," he said.

Why some outstate teams struggle

Declining enrollment—especially in outstate schools—also is sapping the sport of its players.

Gonnerman coaches football in 3,000-population Benson, and last year played a season with 23 players. "That was a scary-low number," he said.

This year, the roster has bounced back to 30, but Gonnerman still has to work to recruit players.

Teams with growing enrollments and winning traditions attract players, but most of those teams are in the metro area. "We have many programs in the Twin Cities that are flourishing," said Stolski.

Not so in rural areas, especially when the hometown team loses year after year.

The lack of competitiveness thwarts efforts to build teams. "What are the chances your player will have a not-so-great experience on Saturday night?" said Madison.

"There are places where small-town Minnesota is in trouble. They are fighting to keep their schools alive."

Football is also losing to competition from other forms of football. For example, high schools, clubs and YMCAs increasingly offer flag-football programs.

"Flag-football numbers are astounding for the population. There are communities where that is replacing football," Madison said.

National Flag Football, a company that runs co-ed teams for children 4 through 14, has grown to 3,500 players in two years, according to state manager Renee Brewster.

Madison wants to be sure that young athletes don't drop out of football—and all other sports, too.

"There are also risks of doing nothing," he said. "Obesity is a bigger scare for me than football."