Vikings' Zylstra hoping to catch on as 25-year-old rookie

Diggs, a fourth-year Vikings wide receiver, is 24 and actually younger than Zylstra, 25. Diggs approached the rookie receiver on Monday, Aug. 6, and mentioned his comment.

"He came up to me and he goes, 'I just keep forgetting that you're older than me,' because he was like, 'I made a quote about you in a news article,'" Zylstra said at training camp.

As for Zylstra making some big plays in the Saturday night practice at TCO Stadium, Diggs was right on the money with that.

The Spicer, Minn., native, who played the past two years in the Canadian Football League, stretched out to make several impressive catches. He watched them on tape before the Vikings returned to practice Monday following a day off.

"You always say it's kind of a nice, nifty grab but at the same time you're just trying to make those look routine anyway,'' Zylstra said.

The more catches Zylstra makes, the better his chances are of making the team. Then again, Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said he also needs to do something else.

"He made a couple of good catches, yeah,'' Zimmer said. "For him (making the team), a lot depends on special teams.''

Zylstra agrees. He said he's been doing all sorts of work on special teams, even holding for extra points for the first time.

Asked if he could be the backup for that role, Zylstra said with a laugh, "Backup, backup.''

There potentially is room for the 6-foot-2, 215-pound Zylstra to make the 53-man roster. The Vikings have three locks at wide receiver in Diggs, Adam Thielen and Laquon Treadwell. And Kendall Wright is looking good for the fourth spot.

The battle for a fifth berth at receiver could be wide open. In addition to Zylstra, candidates are Stacy Coley, Tavarres King and Cayleb Jones and undrafted rookies Jeff Badet, Chad Beebe, Korey Robertson and Jake Wieneke, a Maple Grove native.

Jones has been suspended for the first four games for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances, so his hope is trying to be on the roster for Week 5 of the regular season. He is eligible to play in the preseason, which gets under way Saturday at Denver.

Yes, special teams will play a role in which receivers make the team, but some good numbers in the preseason also would help. When he was a rookie last season, Coley had three catches for 67 yards in the opener and four catches for 76 yards in the third exhibition game. He wasn't cut.

"We try not to think about that,'' Coley said about the battle for roster spots. "We just go out there and have fun and make plays. Whatever happens, happens."

Coley missed a week early in training camp with a groin strain, which he called "real frustrating.'' He has been back since last Thursday.

On the same day Coley returned, the Vikings lost King and Beebe to injuries. Zimmer mentioned that Monday when it was suggested the team has a lot of receivers battling for roster spots.

"Two of them are hurt right now, so that thins it out a little bit,'' Zimmer said.

Badet said the Vikings have a "lot of great guys" competing and all the receivers are supporting each other. Badet then lauded how Zylstra has looked.

"He's a ball player," Badet said. "He's a guy that comes out here and works."

After starring at New London-Spicer High School and Concordia College in Moorhead, Zylstra didn't miss a beat in the CFL. He led the league last season with 1,687 yards on 100 receptions for Edmonton.

Now, Zylstra is looking good in making the transition to the NFL. Next up is his first preseason game.

"I'm doing what I love to do and what I've been practicing for however long, so there's no reason to be nervous," Zysltra said. "I'm excited."

If he has another big night, Zylstra said it would be no problem if Diggs again calls him a "young guy."