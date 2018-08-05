"I was putting some feelers out there and talking to some folks and getting ready for a Plan B, so to speak,'' Siemian said. "I was thinking commercial real estate. I had done an internship in college with Duke Realty.''

In the spring, though, Siemian shifted his attention to getting the NFL to notice him. The Denver Broncos, who had been impressed by Siemian's engineering of a 43-40 overtime win at Notre Dame in the next-to-last game of his college career, then surprisingly took him in the seventh round of the draft with the 250th overall pick.

Siemian eventually became Denver's primary starter in 2016 and 2017. Now he's with the Vikings, and a day doesn't pass when he doesn't feel fortunate about playing in the NFL.

"Every day, I pinch myself,'' Siemian said. "It's something you just don't get used to, and something that you don't take for granted. I can't even believe this will be my fourth training camp.''

Siemian was acquired by Minnesota in a trade last March after the Broncos signed former Vikings quarterback Case Keenum to be their starter. His role is different now, being the backup to Kirk Cousins.

On Saturday, Siemian will return to Denver for Minnesota's preseason opener. He's expected to take the field after Cousins gets some early action.

There perhaps will be some mixed emotions. Siemian is grateful for the Broncos giving him a chance and he won a Super Bowl ring as a rookie in 2015, when his only action was one kneeldown. He showed flashes of being Denver's quarterback of the future when he had a strong 2016 season but he fell off in 2017 and was benched for four games in the middle of the season.

"It'll be fun to see some of those guys that I played with,'' Siemian said. "I still have some good relationships with a lot of guys there.

"It just didn't work out (last season) how we wanted. ... I didn't play as well as I wanted to, but I think everything happens for a reason, and it's the reason I'm here right now. I'm looking forward to backing up Kirk and winning a lot of games. ... I'm fired up to be (in Minnesota). This is a great scenario for me personally, but I'm excited about this team.''

In 2016, Siemian was excited about being in Denver. Peyton Manning had retired after a win in Super Bowl 50 over Carolina and Siemian surprisingly won the starting job after Brock Osweiler had left as a free agent and Paxton Lynch, taken in the first round in 2016, wasn't ready.

Although the Broncos missed the playoffs with a 9-7 record, Siemian threw for 3,401 yards with 18 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He was offered a spot in the Pro Bowl as an alternate but had to turn it down because he underwent surgery on his left, non-throwing shoulder.

"It was a lot of fun,'' Siemian said of that season. "I just wanted to make sure I didn't have any regrets and I threw myself at it. If I did everything in my power to figure things out and work as hard as I could, then I could rest easy at night.''

Last season wasn't much fun. In 11 games, 10 as a starter, Siemian threw for 2,285 yards with 12 touchdowns and 14 interceptions as the Broncos went 5-11 under first-year coach Vance Joseph, who had replaced Gary Kubiak. After losing his job for four games during the season, Siemian did regain it, but then missed the final two games with a shoulder injury.

Broncos nose tackle Domata Peko said Siemian was "kind of on the run'' much of last year. He was sacked 33 times.

Siemian said "a good bit of it is my fault because I probably had to get the ball out of my hand.'' Joseph, though, said teammates could have done a better job.

"We could have helped him more last year by protecting him more, but (Siemian) had his moments where he was really, really good player for us,'' Joseph said. "(The Vikings are) getting a good football player. As a backup, you want a guy who's played successful football and Trevor's done that. If something were to happen to Kirk, he can play and he can win.''

Joseph pointed out that Siemian is still 26, and there often is too much impatience surrounding quarterbacks.

"It takes time,'' Joseph said. "It's taken the great ones time. But in the world we live in, everything's now. Trevor had a chance to play for two years (as a starter), so when he plays again, he'll be better. These guys just need time.''

Siemian has been learning a new system on the fly since being dealt to Minnesota in March along with a 2018 seventh-round draft pick for a 2019 fifth-round selection. Offensive coordinator John DeFilippo is seeing great progress.

DeFilippo said he called Siemian out in an offensive meeting last week for how he "does simple better" and doesn't make the "thought process" too difficult.

"Trevor is playing much, much faster now than (during the spring),'' DeFilippo said. "We've really challenged him to speed up everything he does, and he's accepted that challenge.''

Siemian said he's "getting more comfortable in the scheme'' after spending plenty of time between minicamp and training camp studying the playbook and watching film.

"He is what you want in your quarterback room as far as a person the way he carries himself and the experience he brings,'' Cousins said. "I believe he will be a great asset to the room to me.''

Cousins said he has plenty of confidence in Siemian if he ends up having to play in the regular season. And history suggests that is likely to happen. This century, the only time a quarterback has started every game in a season for Minnesota was Teddy Bridgewater in 2015.

Siemian is making $1.9 million in the final year of his contract. After the season, he'll evaluate his next move, but he's a long time away from looking at Plan B.

"I haven't thought of that for a while,'' he said. "It's been such a cool ride for me (in the NFL).''