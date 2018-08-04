Former Viking Moss inducted to Pro Football Hall of Fame

The verbose former Baltimore Raven lived up to his reputation, preaching for nearly 34 minutes and covering a swath of topics like he covered the field as a sideline-to-sideline linebacker in the NFL. He wore a headset microphone so he could walk the stage as he spoke, and was dripping with sweat before he was finished, soaking through his new gold jacket as he wiped his face with a towel.

Lewis spent several minutes addressing his closest family, including his mom, brother and kids, and reflecting on his poor upbringing. He praised the owner that brought the Ravens to Baltimore, the late Art Modell, and routinely shouted out to the city, including a mention of Baltimore native and 23-time Olympic gold medalist swimmer Michael Phelps, who was in the crowd with tears welling in his eyes.

Of course, Lewis also performed his famous shimmying dance, after calling Ravens Hall of Famer and fellow 1996 first-round draft classmate Jonathan Ogden on stage to do it with him.

Lewis closed by invoking Martin Luther King, Jr. and touched on political issues before talking about the importance of leadership.

"I was not the biggest, the strongest or fastest, but my goals were clear," he said. "My actions were and still are in service of those goals. I was a leader on the field, I'm a leader in my community now. I've joined a new team and my goal is clear: To lift up my brothers and sisters, to inspire the leaders of this next generation to fight for love."

A few minutes before Lewis took the stage, Randy Moss made quick reference to the linebacker, lamenting that Lewis' Ravens kept Moss' San Francisco 49ers from winning Super Bowl XLVII, in Moss' final NFL season.

Moss, who played primarily for the Minnesota Vikings and was a six-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro, centered his speech on faith and family, and on his pride from being raised in Rand, W.Va.

"I cannot forget my small, unincorporated community," he said. "That's where it all started, that was the foundation. Raised in the streets. ... We stick together. There's a lot of country folk out here, and I'm proud to be from the state of West Virginia."

He then invited anyone and everyone to meet him at the town center in Rand on Sunday, to celebrate and see his gold jacket.

Moss also had special words for New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, for whom Moss played for three-plus seasons from 2007-10.

"I want to thank you for being a friend when it wasn't always about football," Moss said to Belichick, who was looking on from off-stage. "You showed me how much I loved the game. You challenged me every day, to go out there and be great. ... I'm sorry we did not bring [a Super Bowl] home"