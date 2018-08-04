Rudolph's backups ready to step up

"I'm not a perception guy,'' Morgan said during training camp at TCO Performance Center. "I don't look at what other people think. I'm trying to do my best no matter what the play is.''

Morgan had the third-highest rating in the NFL last season for tight ends by Pro Football Focus, and that wasn't because of his receiving. He caught just 10 passes for 95 yards.

Conklin was taken in the fifth round of the draft in April. In 20 games at Central Michigan over the past two seasons, he had 77 receptions for 1,064 yards and 11 touchdowns.

"I like to think I'm an all-around tight end,'' Conklin said. "I can move around, I can block, I can run routes.''

Obviously, the Vikings also want to see good blocking from Conklin. But if he can catch some passes, they won't complain.

Starter Kyle Rudolph had 57 receptions last season and made his second Pro Bowl. After that, Minnesota tight ends combined to catch just 13 passes. Blake Bell, who remains on the roster, had the other three.

Vikings offensive coordinator John DeFilippo likes to throw to multiple tight ends. When DeFilippo was Philadelphia's quarterbacks coach last season, the Eagles got 74 catches from Pro Bowl selection Zach Ertz, 23 from Trey Burton and 13 from Brent Celek. The previous season, Ertz had 78, Burton 37 and Celek 14.

The Vikings haven't had a tight end other than Rudolph catch more than 11 passes in any of the past three seasons. So, if Conklin doesn't put up significant numbers, is it time for Morgan to step up as a receiver? Because of his blocking ability, Morgan should get plenty of snaps.

"I'm ready to do whatever it is to help this team,'' Morgan said.

Strong-legged Carlson

Vikings rookie kicker Daniel Carlson might get a chance in next Saturday's preseason opener at Denver to really show off his strong leg.

Carlson is a native of Colorado Springs, Colo., which has an altitude of 6,035 feet. While working out between minicamp and training camp, he said he made a 75-yard field goal in the thin air.

Carlson will return to Colorado with the Vikings. Denver's altitude is 5,280, and Carlson wouldn't mind getting a shot there at a long one.

"That will be nice to kick with a little altitude and get to test some things,'' said Carlson, taken in the fifth round of the draft.

The Vikings did attempt a 61-yard field goal in practice Friday, but it wasn't Carlson with the opportunity. Kai Forbath's boot was far wide left and perhaps a bit short.

Carlson and Forbath, Minnesota's kicker the past 1 1/2 seasons, are battling for the job.

"I'm focused on myself right now,'' Forbath said. "I can't control how (Carlson) kicks and what he does, and so I go out there each day and just take it one kick at a time and try to get ready for the season.''

Forbath has been reunited on the Vikings with quarterback Kirk Cousins. The two were teammates in Washington from 2012-15.

"Kirk's a great guy,'' Forbath said. "It's good to have a familiar face in here again, so we chat about golf what not. He's making a push that he's the backup holder (behind punter Ryan Quigley), so we'll see.''

Briefly

After Saturday morning's walkthrough, Vikings players met and posed for pictures with 10 members of the 945th U.S. Army Reserves, a medical support unit that will deployed in the fall. "We're out here competing on the field, and they're in other countries, other places, competing and trying to provide us safety and the things we have here,'' said safety Anthony Harris. "It's nice to be able to bring them some joy and show them how much we appreciate what they do for us.'' ... Running back Latavius Murray said in June he gave no serious consideration to not returning to the Vikings after they sought to cut his salary this season from $5.15 million to $3.65 million. He feels even better now about the decision. "Winning (is) more important than any financials,'' he said. "And so I was happy about the decision I made (in March), and I'm even more happy now.'' ... Defensive coordinator George Edwards said linebacker Kentrell Brothers has "done a good job throughout training camp" and has "got a good grasp on what we're doing.'' The drawback is the Vikings won't have Brothers for the first four games because of a suspension for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances.