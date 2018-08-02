"Not necessarily anything weight wise, but just staying bouncy,'' Smith said. "I did a lot of plyometrics and stuff and it seems to get me going. It kind of ignites me. Get explosive and ready to go.''

Smith said he's more "bouncy" after having continued to work with Charles Petrone, his longtime trainer in his hometown of Knoxville, Tenn., during the time between minicamp and training camp at TCO Performance Center. Let Smith explain what that means.

"I'm pretty comfortable with my bounce right now,'' said Smith, who last season was named All-Pro for the first time and made his third straight Pro Bowl. "The way we train, it's not all about just like a straight-up standing vertical leap, it's about reaction times and getting on and off the ground because that's what the game is. It's quick movements and reaction, so we work on that stuff a lot.''

Overall, Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said Smith, 29, is continuing to improve as he enters his seventh season.

"I can come up and talk to him and say, 'Hey, try this today' and he'll do it,''' Zimmer said. "Sometimes I've had safeties in the past that you talk to them about something and it might take them three days working on it to do it. As soon as you tell Harrison, he can get it. He's a really, really smart guy. ... The thing I like about him is that he works on his deficiencies, so if he doesn't feel like he's doing (something) good, he's going to get out there and work at it.''

Birthday present for Cook?

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook wouldn't mind getting one present for his birthday.

Cook turns 23 on Aug. 10, the day before the Vikings open the preseason at Denver. Would Cook, recovering from a torn left ACL suffered last October, like the gift of returning that weekend to the field?

"Yeah,'' he said. "If that's what they got planned for me on the sheet, I'll be out there.''

Cook said Friday he doesn't know yet if he will play against the Broncos. He also didn't "know the game plan" for his work load in the night practice on Saturday.

Cook has returned to practice in training camp with no apparent limitations after being hurt Oct. 1, 2017 against Detroit.

"My family really and my teammates, they pushed me through the process,'' Cook said. "I'm just grateful to have the people that I have in my corner. My family is my backbone.''

Diggs' big deal

More details have emerged about the five-year, $72 million extension Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs signed Tuesday.

Diggs will get base salaries between 2019-23 of $8.9 million, $10.9 million, $11.4 million, $11.4 million and $11.4 million. The dead money decreases each season from $12 million to $9 million to $6 million to $3 million to none.

Diggs gets $100,000 annually in workout bonuses and $500,000 annually in roster bonus. He is guaranteed in the deal $40.007 million, including a $15 million signing bonus. With additional incentives, the deal could be worth as much as $81 million.

Briefly