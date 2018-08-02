In 2018, that type of play will be looked at differently.

If it were this season, NFL referee Pete Morelli said it would result in a penalty because of a new rule interpretation that provides additional protection to "defenseless players."

"Players will have to kind of roll to the side when they make that tackle instead of plopping down on them," Morelli told reporters Thursday at the TCO Performance Center. "So, yeah, (the) Aaron Rodgers (hit) would be a foul this year. As long as he's out of pocket, established, and all that. If he's running, that's not the same.''

Barr's hit on Rodgers came late in the first quarter of a 23-10 victory over the Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium. Barr hit Rodgers and drove him to the ground after he had rolled to his right out of the pocket and threw a pass that would be incomplete.

Rodgers missed eight weeks because of the injury, returned for one game, and then sat out the final two games when the Packers were eliminated from the playoff race. Barr was never disciplined for the play.

Morelli said that under the new rule, Barr would be charged with a 15-yard penalty because even though Rodgers had left the pocket, he had re-established himself as a passer.

"When he's a passer in a defenseless position," Morelli said. "If you roll out and get set up, you're still a passer now. But if you're rolling out and throwing, and a guy is chasing you and tackles you, then you're not defenseless. They get two steps and they can tackle you. Becoming defenseless is setting up (to pass) again, pocket or outside the pocket."

Morelli and his officiating crew showed reporters a video that outlined all of this season's rule changes and points of emphasis. The crew showed the video to Vikings players on Thursday night.

"You just got to play by the rules at all times,'' Barr said after Thursday's practice and before the meeting with officials. "I did last year. I'll continue to do that as my career goes on.''

Barr said it could be a challenge being in a similar spot with Rodgers.

"It's very difficult,'' Barr said. "You're playing fast, trying to make a play on the ball. It's going to be tough. It will be interesting to see how that's officiating and how it's called this year.

"I'm sure there will be some debate from the players from the coaches, from the officials as to who's right and who's wrong. ... You can complain about it all you want, but it's not going to change unless they change it. It's your duty as a player to continue to play by the rules.''

Barr participated in individual and position drills Thursday but not in team drills. He wouldn't say why not.

It was the first time Barr has spoken to the media since wide receiver Stefon Diggs on Tuesday signed a five-year, $72 million contract extension. The Vikings this year had signed linebacker Eric Kendricks and defensive end Danielle Hunter to extensions, making Barr the last remaining key player they want to sign to an extension before the start of the season.

Barr shrugged off a question asking if Diggs reaching a deal has created additional urgency for him to sign. He did congratulate Diggs on his contract.

"Very well-deserving,'' Barr said. "He's worked extremely hard. He's obviously a huge part of our team and what our offense does. No one deserves it more, so I'm very happy for him.''