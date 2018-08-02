WR Eric Decker agrees to deal with Patriots

The 31-year-old Decker, a Cold Spring, Minn., native who played for the Gophers, caught 54 passes for 563 yards and one touchdown last season for the Tennessee Titans. He has topped 1,000 receiving yards three times during a career that began in 2010.

Decker has 439 career receptions for 5,816 yards and 53 touchdowns in eight NFL seasons with the Denver Broncos (2010-13), New York Jets (2014-16) and Tennessee.

Decker played under New England offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels when the latter was the Broncos' head coach for 12 games during 2010 before being fired.

The addition is timely after the release of Matthews (hamstring) and the four-game suspension that Julian Edelman will serve to start the season for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs.