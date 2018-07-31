Diggs' new deal with Vikings includes $40M guaranteed

“We’re not discussing details, but we’re happy that we got it done,” said Diggs’ agent, Adisa Bakari, who was at Tuesday’s walkthrough at training camp at the TCO Performance Center.

There are a few things to be finalized and Diggs is expected to sign his deal before the start of practice Tuesday afternoon. He then will talk to the media after practice.

Top NFL wide receivers have been getting paid handsomely this year. Tampa Bay’s Mike Evans signed a five-year, $82.5 million extension in March (an average of $16.5 million per year), Cleveland’s Jarvis Landry got a five-year, $75.5 million extension in April ($15.1 million average) and earlier this month the Los Angeles Rams’ Brandin Cooks signed a five-year, $81 million extension ($16.2 million average).

According to data at OvertheCap.com, Diggs’ average of $14.4 million per season of new money makes him the 10th-highest-paid receiver in the NFL.

Diggs’ extension will kick in for the 2019 season and runs through 2023. He is making $1.9 million this season in the final year of his rookie deal.

“I want to be here,’’ Diggs said Sunday. “I love being here. I love being a part of this organization. They took a chance on me (in the fifth round in 2015), so I love it here.”

Diggs caught eight touchdowns last season, tying him with tight end Kyle Rudolph for most on the team, despite the fact that he missed two games due to injury. He also finished with 64 catches and 849 receiving yards, forming a dynamic duo alongside fellow wide receiver Adam Thielen.

“I’m very happy for Stefon,” said Tyree Spinner, who coached Diggs’ brother Trevon at The Avalon School in Maryland outside of Washington and is a longtime mentor for Diggs. “I think people underestimate how hard Stefon works and the dedication he puts in his craft. He’s definitely earned it and I’m ecstatic for him.

“I don’t think this is going to do anything but just encourage him to keep pushing and just trying to always be better.”

Diggs was a part of one of the greatest moments in franchise history last season, when he hauled in a walk-off, 61-yard touchdown in a playoff victory over the New Orleans Saints.

With Diggs agreeing to a deal, the Vikings will likely shift their focus linebacker Anthony Barr, who is still without a contract beyond this season.

Dane Mizutani contributed to this report