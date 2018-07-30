Dalvin Cook is 'all in' as he puts on pads

"I try to keep all my emotions in, but it's just God working in mysterious ways,'' Cook said. "I'm just blessed to be back out here on the field now. I feel great. ... I never thought I'd get to this point this quick, but I worked hard for it.''

Cook was pronounced a "full go" at the start of training camp at TCO Performance Center by offensive coordinator John DeFilippo. He took the field without the knee brace he had been wearing when limited in spring drills.

"This is definitely a milestone for me, getting back in pads,'' Cook said. "Getting out of the knee brace was a milestone, but this definitely was.''

What's the next milestone for the second-year man?

"Get to Week 1 and let's do it,'' he said of the Sept. 9 regular-season opener against San Francisco.

Cook doesn't know whether he will play in the Aug. 11 preseason opener at Denver. As for now, Cook said there's no hesitancy when he's on the field.

"You can't be,'' he said. "That's when things happen. You got just full go and you got to live with the results.''

Putting pads on

The first day in pads was special for Vikings linebacker Ben Gedeon.

"I think everybody loves it,'' he said. "It's like Christmas morning, putting the pads on.''

Some have suggested that defensive players like the first day in pads better than offensive players, but Cook didn't agree.

"We got pads, too. We like it, too,'' said Cook, who said he "got some good licks in'' blocking linebackers.

Before taking the field, Vikings coach Mike Zimmer was excited about players donning pads.

"It is real football now,'' he said. "In shorts, you can evaluate to see if they are taking the right spots, are they going to the right guy, are they coming off on the right combinations, are they blocking the right protections. Now they have to do those, but get some movement on this guy and where our pad level is.''

Zimmer wasn't available for comment after the workout, but safety Harrison Smith said he wasn't exactly thrilled.

"Zim said we kind of looked like it was our first day in pads, so we've obviously got a lot of work to do,'' Smith said.

Kicking competition

The Vikings held the first kicking competition of training camp between veteran Kai Forbath and rookie Daniel Carlson.

Neither missed a kick, with Forbath going 5 for 5 and Carlson 4 for 4. Forbath figures the battle could go down to the wire.

"It always does," Forbath said. "At least in my situation it's never been a decision after a few weeks.''

Last year, Forbath beat out strong-legged kicker Marshall Koehn in camp. That said, the Vikings used a fifth-round draft pick in April on Carlson, and it would seem he has the inside track at making the team.

Not that Forbath is wishing any ill will on Carlson.

"It's a small community of specialists, so I want the best for him," Forbath said. "That said, obviously we're competing for a job. He's got a bright future ahead of him, and I'm going to help him become the best kicker he can be while also focusing on myself at the same time."

Soccer kicks

A few members of Tottenham Hotspur had a field-goal kicking competition at Vikings camp. It served as brief mental reprieve before Tuesday's soccer match against A.C. Milan at U.S. Bank Stadium.

"Obviously, the ball is shaped a bit different," said left back Ben Davies. "It went off OK, so I was quite happy."

Goalkeeper Michel Vorm stood in front of a makeshift net as Vikings players tried their hand, or foot, in a round of penalty kicks. Only running back Latavius Murray converted, and it sure looked like Vorm let him score.

"I must say they have the power," Vorm said with a laugh. "Just the technique was not right."

Briefly

• Right tackle Rashod Hill sat out practice after missing portions of it Saturday and Sunday with what he said might have been food poisoning. Hill threw up and needed IVs. "When you keep throwing up so much, you lose energy, you can't function at 100 percent,'' he said. "I'll be back out there (Tuesday), though.'' Hill was replaced by rookie Brian O'Neill.

• Zimmer said there's plenty of work to be done as the Vikings look to use linebacker Anthony Barr as a fifth defensive lineman. "Besides some of the technique stuff, it's feeling comfortable going against bigger, stronger guys,'' said Zimmer, who said Barr at times hasn't been able to "react to it or finish'' those situations as well as he would like.

• Rookie linebacker Devante Downs has moved on from a practice fight Sunday with tackle Aviante Collins, which included punches thrown. Zimmer talked to the players about the fight going on too long. "Yeah, in the huddle and he said, 'Forget about it,''' Downs said. "So now it's done.''

• Cornerback Terence Newman, who turns 40 in September, reiterated that this season, his 16th, will be his last. "This is it,'' he said.