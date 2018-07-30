Wilf said Monday, July 30, he is "encouraged" by the fact that the NFL and the NFLPA are working out the jargon of ever-changing anthem protocol that has become a point of contention across the league since former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick took a knee nearly two years ago.

"We are very hopeful that there will be a good resolution in terms of ending up with something that's positive in the social justice area," Wilf said.

After the NFL adopted a new policy in May that required players to stand if they were on the field during the national anthem, while allowing players to stay in the locker room as a form of protest, the league decided last week to put the new policy on hold under an agreement with the NFLPA.

That happened after the new policy was met with resistance, and the NFL is currently working hand-in-hand with the NFLPA to come to a resolution.

"We are encouraged by the fact that the players and ownership are meeting," Wilf said. "That's the right way to go about it, to have a dialogue, and make something constructive out of this."

Under the new policy, a team would be fined by the league if a player protests the nation anthem while on the field, rather than staying in the locker room. That said, it leaves it up to each individual team to establish a set of rules regarding punishment.

Wilf said he was not made aware of whether the Vikings were required to submit a set of rules to the league before players reported of training camp. In two years since Kaepernick took a knee, the Vikings haven't had any players protest during the national anthem.

"We met with our players and our coaches and our ownership, and whatever we do we are going to do as a team," Wilf said. "We are encouraged that on the NFL level the players and ownership are having conversations."