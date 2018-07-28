Griffen sat out most of spring drills with a left knee injury but was able to practice Saturday without any sort of wrap. He was hampered in the second half of last season with plantar fascia, although he missed just one game.

"I don't know if he's fully healthy or not,'' Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said before the workout at TCO Performance Center. 'If he's out there, he's going to go.''

Griffen, who has made three consecutive Pro Bowls, shrugged off a question following the morning walkthrough about coming back after being hurt in the spring.

"It's all about this (Saturday), Day 1, and Day 1 is to get better, be here with the boys, bring it back in together, love on each other,'' he said. "That's what we do. We're a brotherhood. It feels good to be back and out here with the team.''

The Vikings are expected to place less of a burden on Griffen and all their starting defensive linemen. General manager Rick Spielman had said in March the Vikings expected to rotate linemen more, and that's fine with Griffen.

"One thing that I think that the coaches are really talking about is a rotation for the D-linemen, keeping us fresh,'' Griffen said. "I think that's a big aspect of the game. You watch a lot of teams out there, Denver, Philadelphia Eagles, they rotate eight guys. ... I'm fine with taking some reps off.''

Griffen was in for 85.9 percent of the snaps last season in the 15 games he played. He played in all 16 games in 2016, getting 85.8 percent of the snaps.

"I played a lot of snaps,'' Griffen said. "Taking some reps off wouldn't be bad, but you love what you do and how you do it. So it's all about competing.''

Griffen's competitive juices began flowing when asked about Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter last month signing a five-year, $72 million contract extension.

"Any time a guy gets paid and gets that bag of money, that's what we're out here trying to do,'' Hunter said. "You're trying to take care of your family and get paid, and he deserves it. ... He's still going to have to bring it because he's still got to beat me in sacks each and every year. It's always a competition.''

One difference for Griffen was showing up for training camp with a full beard, saying it's "here to stay.'' What hasn't been different, though, is his preparation.

"I always stick to the fundamentals,'' Griffen said. "If you're chasing greatness and doing the competitive things over and over again each and every day, that's what people get tired of but that's what you got to get best at.''