The official cause was heart disease.

"Obviously a tragic deal not having one of our brothers out here with us," DeFilippo said Thursday, July 26, the second day of training camp at TCO Performance Center in Eagan. "It has been a somber time since we've come back. ... He (represented) everything you want in a person and as a coach.

"He was a great husband, he was a great family man, a great grandfather and as a coach, just took pride in his job, took pride in his relationship with his players and was just really a joy for me to be around every day. I was very, very lucky to be able to call him a friend."

DeFilippo was already with the Raiders when Sparano was hired in 2013. The two hit it off immediately.

"Tony and I kind of gravitated towards each other from the start," DeFilippo said. "We're both East Coast Italians. We know a lot of the same people. We grew up the same way and we both take the game very, very seriously."

A memorial service for Sparano is planned for Friday morning in the Twin Cities. The entire team is expected to attend.

Tight ends coach Clancy Barone has taken over the primary role of coaching the offensive line, helped by assistant offensive line coach Andrew Janocko. Senior offensive assistant Todd Downing has taken over working with the tight ends.

The Vikings could move Barone, who has experience as an offensive line coach, or bring in a new coach.

"I'll tell you, our whole staff has been pros since (Sparano's death)," DeFilippo said. "It's a credit to (Vikings coach Mike Zimmer), No. 1, with the people that he hired, and he hired not only great coaches but great character people. Clancy's obviously on our staff and has done a great job of stepping up, as Todd Downing did with the tight ends."

Vikings center Pat Elflein said the memory of Sparano looms large for the team's offensive linemen.

"You can still sense in the room that Tony's not there but that he is," Elflein said. "His presence is there just because of what we've taken from him.''

Elflein was a starter last season as a rookie and gave plenty of credit to Sparano for his development.

"He's made me a better player, a better man," Elflein said. "He took me places that I couldn't go as a player and as a man. It wasn't just football with him. He really cared about his players, the well being of his players and (his loss) hurts."

Elflein remains patient

Elflein, placed on the physically unable to perform list Wednesday to start training camp, is continuing to be patient in his recovery from ankle and shoulder surgeries.

"You don't want to rush things and try to do too much," Elflein said. "You have to do things the right way."

Zimmer said it Wednesday it "shouldn't be too long" before Elflein returns to practice. The center, who sat out during spring drills, didn't want to put a timetable on it.

Elflein had surgery in January after suffering a fractured left ankle in the NFC Championship Game at Philadelphia. Shortly after that, he had shoulder surgery after he had missed two of the last four regular-season games with a shoulder problem and was in pain during the playoffs. He was on a scooter and then had his arm in a sling.

"Both (the ankle and shoulder) we're working to get full strength," Elflein said. "It's not one or other. It's getting me back to feeling good enough to play football."

Briefly

Vikings wide receiver Stacy Coley suffered a groin strain running a route in practice on Wednesday and sat out Thursday. He's hopeful the injury will keep him out "just about for a few days." Coley had missed most of spring drills with a heel injury.

Timberwolves rookie guard Josh Okogie attended practice Thursday and is ready to adopt the Vikings as his new favorite team. "I liked the Seahawks but they're kind of dismantling the team now, but I think this is my new team now,'' he said. Okogie visited with Vikings rookies Mike Hughes and Brian O'Neill. "I'm just trying to get to know (the team) and hopefully make more than one game this year," he said.

Vikings running back Latavius Murray is engaged to be married in March to Shauntay Skanes, who is in the Navy based in Miami and working in payroll. Murray is a big supporter of the military, saying it's "near and dear to my heart." He went on an NFL-USO tour last spring to Italy and Germany.