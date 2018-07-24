Vikings cancel Friday practice for Sparano service

The Vikings had a practice scheduled for the day at the TCO Performance Center involving players who reported Tuesday, July 24, for training camp, three days before most veterans will report.

The Vikings announced that 43 players reported Tuesday, including all the team's rookies, quarterbacks Kirk Cousins, Trevor Siemian and Kyle Sloter, running back Dalvin Cook and center Pat Elflein. Quarterbacks are allowed to report early as are players who have been injured, such as Cook and Elflein.

The Vikings will hold their first practice Wednesday. After veterans report Friday, the first full-squad workout will be Saturday.

Sparano, who spent the past two seasons with the Vikings, died at the age of 56 at his home in Eden Prairie from heart disease.

According to the Vikings, the Sparano family has elected not to publicize the location for the memorial service. The family has asked that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the American Heart Association.

Assistant offensive line coach Andrew Janocko will work with the line this week while the Vikings are looking for a replacement for Sparano. NFL Network reported one candidate could be Harold Goodwin, who was Arizona's offensive coordinator from 2013-17 after having previously been an offensive line coach with Chicago, Pittsburgh and Indianapolis. A source said the Vikings had not reached out to Goodwin as of early Tuesday evening.

Vikings sign center

The Vikings on Tuesday signed undrafted rookie free-agent center J.P. Quinn and waived tight end Josiah Price.

Quinn started all 13 games last season for Central Michigan, 11 at center and one each at right and left guard. He is the second rookie on the team from Central Michigan, joining tight end Tyler Conklin, a fifth-round draft pick.

Price was with the Vikings in training camp last year as an undrafted rookie out of Michigan State. After being released before the start of the season, he was re-signed in March.

Reporting list

In addition to Cousins, Siemian, Sloter, Cook, Elflein and Quinn, players reporting Tuesday were Ade Aruna, Jeff Badet, Chad Beebe, Mike Boone, Mack Brown, Daniel Carlson, Stacy Coley, Tyler Conklin, Curtis Cothran, Garret Dooley, Devante Downs, Chris Gonzalez, Colby Gossett, Holton Hill, Jalyn Holmes, Tyler Hoppes, Mike Hughes, Craig James, Cayleb Jones, Cedrick Lang, Hercules Mata'afa (injured reserve), Trevon Mathis, Tray Matthews, Mike Needham, Storm Norton, Brian O'Neill, Ifeadi Odenigbo, Peter Pujals, Horace Richardson, Korey Robertson, Johnny Stanton, Brett Taylor, Roc Thomas, Jack Tocho, Jake Wieneke, Jonathan Wynn and Brandon Zylstra.