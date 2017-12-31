But the top NFC team on the list was the Minnesota Vikings, who would be the first team in NFL history to play the Super Bowl in their home stadium if they can win the conference title.

Wild-card weekend could be a four-pack of lopsided games based on early lines.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars, home teams in the AFC playoffs next week, are each favored by eight points. The New Orleans Saints are 6.5-point favorites over the Carolina Panthers and the Los Angeles Rams are 6-point favorites against the Atlanta Falcons.

LV Super Book Super Bowl LII odds:

Patriots 2/1

Vikings 4/1

Steelers 4/1

Saints 6/1

Rams 10/1

Eagles 15/1

Jags 22/1

Chiefs 22/1

Falcons 25/1

Panthers 25/1

Titans 100/1

Bills 100/1