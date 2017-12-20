FOOTBALL: Pike named BSU offensive coordinator, QB coach

“It’s really exciting to get back up to Bemidji State, which holds a special place in my heart after working for coach (Brent) Bolte and (Rich) Jahner,” Pike said in a news release. “They’ve done a great job growing the program and my hope is to continue that.

“I’m extremely excited to get up there and start working with the guys as soon as possible. I run an up-tempo offense so we will be working to continue the fast pace and high-tempo offensive production that the program has seen in recent history.”

Pike graduated from Bemidji State with a master’s of science degree in sports studies in 2013.