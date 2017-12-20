FOOTBALL: Pike named BSU offensive coordinator, QB coach
BEMIDJI -- Karson Pike was hired as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the Bemidji State football team Wednesday.
Pike spent two seasons, from 2010-12, as the graduate assistant coach for BSU before moving on to serve as offensive coordinator for Iowa Western Community College from 2012-16. He was then the head coach of the Aspen High School team in Colorado for the past two fall seasons.
“It’s really exciting to get back up to Bemidji State, which holds a special place in my heart after working for coach (Brent) Bolte and (Rich) Jahner,” Pike said in a news release. “They’ve done a great job growing the program and my hope is to continue that.
“I’m extremely excited to get up there and start working with the guys as soon as possible. I run an up-tempo offense so we will be working to continue the fast pace and high-tempo offensive production that the program has seen in recent history.”
Pike graduated from Bemidji State with a master’s of science degree in sports studies in 2013.