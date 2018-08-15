Ryne Prigge, an incoming freshman this fall, was picked as BSU’s Athlete to Watch going into the season.

The Ely native was a cross country and track and field athlete at Ely High School and was a three-time Minnesota state tournament qualifier in cross country.

Her personal record of 19:58.7 for the 5K run was enough for 40th place at state as a senior. Previously, she took 34th as a junior (20:28.1) and 31st as a sophomore (20:44.3).

Prigge joins a BSU squad that received 42 points in this season’s coaches’ poll, which tops Wayne State’s 36 and Upper Iowa’s 18.

U-Mary took 11 of 15 first place votes which went toward a total of 192 points, while Augustana earned the other four first place selections for 185 points. Minnesota Duluth (166), Winona State (148) and Minnesota State (147) rounded out the top five in the poll.

Bemidji State’s Courtney Anderson and Kristen Petron are returning letterwinners who earned membership on the 2017 Fall Academic All-NSIC Team.

The Beavers are set to open the season Friday, Sept. 7, at the Dragon Twilight meet in Moorhead.