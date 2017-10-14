WOMEN’S HOCKEY: Gophers sting Beavers in overtime

The Beavers (1-4-1, 0-1-0-1 Western Collegiate Hockey Association) rallied twice to score game-tying goals after owning a 1-0 first-period lead thanks to a Summer Thibodeau goal.

The No. 8/9 Gophers (3-2-1, 2-1-1 WCHA) won the first game 3-1 Friday, taking the series sweep.

“There’s no question this one stings a little bit,” BSU head coach Jim Scanlan said. “We went toe-to-toe with one of the best teams in the country for 120 minutes and you come up empty, it’s frustrating. We felt that we certainly could have won both games.”

Thibodeau sent a fluttering puck past goalie Sidney Peters at the 13:49 mark of the first.

The Gophers stole Bemidji State’s lead when Nicole Schammel scored with 3.2 seconds left in the first to tie the game at 1-1.

Patti Marshall wristed a shot into the back of the net at 8:17 of the second period to hand Minnesota its first lead.

Freshman Mak Langei tied the game at 2-2 with 4:22 left in the second, twirling a one-timer off a Clair DeGeorge pass from the right faceoff circle for her first collegiate goal.

For the second straight period, the Gophers scored with the clock ticking down as Caitlin Reilly returned the lead to the visitors with 12.2 seconds left.

The Beavers again recovered to tie the game, this time with Emma Terres lifting a puck past Peters from the slot for a goal with 15:16 left in the third.

“We came into the locker room (and) our big thing was to not get down,” Terres said. “We’ve gotta go back out there and play with intensity and when we played our game, they were on their heels.”

BSU netminder Lauren Bench stopped the Gophers on a breakaway attempt with 10:57 left in regulation to preserve the 3-3 tie. Each team had a power-play opportunity in the final 10 minutes, but the game required overtime.

Sydney Baldwin netted the game-winner for Minnesota 1:04 into the the extra period.

“I’m very, very proud of our effort again,” Scanlan said. “To give up a goal late in the first and again late in the second and to get back off the mat shows a lot in terms of our character.”

Bemidji State also celebrated 20 seasons of women’s hockey Saturday. The program, which played its first season in 1998-99, welcomed back alumni from throughout the past 20 years.

“It’s so cool to see them. A couple of them were saying when we went out there like, ‘Wow, it’s a little different here than at the Glas (Fieldhouse),’ and things like that,” Terres said. “It’s come a long way for sure, and especially women’s hockey, so it’s fun to see that.”

The Beavers will continue WCHA play next weekend with a series at Wisconsin on Friday, Oct. 20 and Saturday, Oct. 21. Both games will begin at 7 p.m.

Minnesota 4, Bemidji State 3 (OT)

UM 1 2 0 1 -- 4

BSU 1 1 1 0 -- 3

First period -- 1, BSU, Thibodeau (Langei, Radke), 13:49; 2, UM, Schammel (Reilly, Baldwin), 19:57.

Second period - 3, UM, Marshall (Zumwinkle, Keller), 8:17; 4, BSU, Langei (DeGeorge, Kaasa), 15:38; 5, UM, Reilly (Agnew, Knowles), 19:48.

Third period -- 6, BSU, Terres (Jorde, DeGeorge), 4:44.

Overtime -- 7, Baldwin (Marshall, Wente), 1:04.

Saves -- Bench (BSU) 22; Peters (UM) 20.