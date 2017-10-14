FOOTBALL: BSU rolls Minot State 40-14 in Beaver Bash

The Beavers (5-2, 3-0 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference North) rushed for a season-high 328 yards with running backs Andrew Lackowski and Tahi Nomane racking up 154 and 97 yards, respectively. Nomane scored touchdowns from two and 28 yards out, his longest run of the season.

The longest touchdown run of the day came from quarterback Jordan Hein, who dashed 42 yards for his first running score of the season to make it 6-0. A four-yard touchdown pass to Matt Gross, set up by an Evan Tompkins fumble recovery at the MSU 8-yard line, and a Nomane rushing score made it 19-0 after the first quarter.

Nomane found the endzone again in the second quarter, sandwiched in between the only two Minot touchdowns of the game as BSU took a 26-14 halftime lead.

Third-quarter touchdowns passes of five and two yards to Christian Lunde and Gross, respectively, finalized the score at 40-14.

Hein finished the day 11-for-21 through the air with 138 passing yards and three touchdowns, while also recording 50 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Blair Van Ess led BSU receivers with 45 yards on two catches.

Lackowski became the first Beaver with 150 rushing yards in back-to-back games since Avery Walker in 2013.

The Beavers will be in South Dakota next weekend for a 2:30 p.m. game at Northern State on Saturday, Oct. 21.

Bemidji State 40, Minot State 14

BSU 19 7 14 0 -- 40

MSU 0 14 0 0 -- 14

First Quarter

BSU-Hein 42 run (Aanerud kick missed), 7:21.

BSU-Gross 4 pass from Hein (2 pt conv. failed), 5:44.

BSU-Nomane 2 run (Aanerud kick), 0:07.

Second Quarter

MSU-Overstreet 1 run (Moreno kick), 9:55.

BSU-Nomane 28 run (Aanerud kick), 4:37.

MSU-Bueno 30 pass from Overstreet (Moreno kick), 1:57.

Third Quarter

BSU-Lunde 5 pass from Hein (Aanerud kick), 11:59.

BSU-Gross 2 pass from Hein (Aanerud kick), 7:50.

Fourth Quarter

No scoring