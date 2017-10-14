VOLLEYBALL: Minnesota State sweeps BSU

Anna Averkamp recorded seven kills to lead the Beavers (3-17, 0-11 NSIC). Julie Touchett followed with four kills while Becky Schroeder and Mikhaila Ness each added three.

BSU will host Northern State and Minnesota State Moorhead next weekend on Friday, Oct. 20, at 6 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 21, at 2 p.m.