VOLLEYBALL: Minnesota State sweeps BSU
MANKATO -- The Bemidji State volleyball team fell in three sets at Minnesota State Mankato on Saturday afternoon, losing by scores of 25-18, 25-14 and 25-14.
Anna Averkamp recorded seven kills to lead the Beavers (3-17, 0-11 NSIC). Julie Touchett followed with four kills while Becky Schroeder and Mikhaila Ness each added three.
BSU will host Northern State and Minnesota State Moorhead next weekend on Friday, Oct. 20, at 6 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 21, at 2 p.m.