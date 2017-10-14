MEN’S HOCKEY: Beavers, Bulldogs battle to scoreless tie

The Beavers, by virtue of Friday’s 5-2 win in Bemidji, regained control of the Blue Ox Trophy,

The Bulldogs opened the third period with a 49-second 5-on-3 power play that carried over from the second. They not only were kept out of the back of the net then, but again on the one-minute, one-man advantage that followed.

The Bulldogs also failed to score on a power play midway through the overtime period, icing the puck at one point.

UMD finished the night 0-for-5 on the power play while the Beavers were 0-for-3. The Bulldogs penalty kill entered the night killing just 66.7 percent of the opposition’s advantages in the first three games, going 12-of-18.

Sophomore goaltender Nick Deery made 27 saves for the Bulldogs in his second start of the season and first collegiate shutout. Deery and sophomore goalie Hunter Shepard have rotated through the first four games. They entered Saturday night with a combined save percentage of .782 and goals against average of 3.96.

Deery gave up four goals on 17 shots in his first start of the season last Saturday, a 4-3 loss at home to Michigan Tech.

Bitzer, the Beavers senior goaltender who is coming off a season in which he was a finalist for national goaltender of the year and national player of the year, posted his 17th career shutout. His biggest save of the night came during 4-on-4 late in the third, stopping a point-blank chance created by two Bulldogs in front of him.

Bitzer has been a big reason why the Beavers are 4-1-2 over the last four years against UMD. He made 27 saves Friday in the BSU win. He came into the weekend with a 3-1-1 record against the Bulldogs, sporting a 1.18 GAA and .959 save percentage in those five games.

The Bulldogs gave up three goals in the opening seven and a half minutes of the third on Friday and four goals total in the final 20 minutes to give the Beavers their first nonconference win since beating UMD in Duluth in 2016.

UMD ended a seven-game winless streak (0-5-2) against the Beavers with a 2-1 win in Bemidji a year ago to claim the Blue Ox Trophy, which had been in the Beavers’ possession since 2012-13.

The Bulldogs and Beavers played an exhibition 3-on-3 period after a scoreless five-minute, 5-on-5 overtime period. No one scored in 3-on-3 either. A puck finally crossed the goal line in the second round of the exhibition shootout when BSU’s Jay Dickman beat Deery.

Bemidji State 0, Minnesota Duluth 0 (OT)

BSU 0 0 0 0 -- 0

UMD 0 0 0 0 -- 0

First period — No scoring. Penalties — Tommy Muck, BSU (interference), 2:08; Nick Wolff, UMD (checking from behind), 9:48.

Second period — No scoring. Penalties — Kyle Bauman, BSU (hooking), 5:11; Matt Anderson, UMD (hooking), 8:07; Blake Young, UMD (interference), 16:23; Bauman, BSU (tripping), 18:49; Dan Billett, BSU (tripping), 19:48.

Third period — No scoring. Penalties — Baudry, BSU (holding), 17:32; Avery Peterson, UMD (slashing), 17:32.

Overtime — No scoring. Penalties — Jay Dickman, BSU (tripping), 2:23.

Shots on goal — BSU 2-13-10-1—27; UMD 11-16-14-4—45. Goalies — Michael Bitzer, UMD (45 shots-45 saves); Nick Deery, UMD (27-27). Power plays — BSU 0-of-3; UMD 0-of-5. Referees — Todd Anderson, Tom Sterns. Linesmen — Tony Aronson, Nick Biondich. Att. — 5,615.