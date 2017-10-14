“We knew scouting them, going into the first half, they were definitely going to bring it. And it’d probably be tied 0-0 (for a while),” senior forward Raquel Thelen said. “We just knew it, once we finally broke through and got that one goal, more were going to come.”

Thelen provided the go-ahead score for BSU in the 57th minute, which Allyson Smith quickly followed with a 58th-minute strike, leading Bemidji State to a 2-0 shutout over the Wildcats at Chet Anderson Stadium.

A scoreless first half didn’t see many scoring opportunities for either side, but after Smith was taken down in the box in the 57th minute, the Beavers (11-0-1, 9-0-1 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) were awarded a penalty kick. Thelen stepped in to take it, went low and right, and beat the keeper to net the game’s opening goal.

“It was super nice,” Thelen said of taking the lead. “I think as we score, even as we score one, I know we want to keep being hungry and we want to get more.”

They didn’t need long.

A perfectly placed through ball from Rachael Norton led Smith to the second Beaver score in as many minutes, as Smith raced ahead for a breakaway and fired in a 58th-minute goal to double the Bemidji State lead at 2-0.

“It’s a good feeling,” BSU head coach Jim Stone said of taking control. “(At that point) you feel like you have a really, really good chance to get a result.”

The Bemidji State defense kept Wayne State (3-6-4, 2-5-3 NSIC) at bay for the bulk of the afternoon, only allowing five shots on goal. Even fewer were quality scoring opportunities, and goalkeepers Catherine Arneson and Anna Fobbe prevented any Wildcat heroics by recording two and three saves, respectively, each playing a half in net to split the clean sheet.

With Thelen and Smith’s back-to-back scores, meanwhile, the Beavers extended their program-record unbeaten streak to 12 matches, continuing their season-long success with Saturday’s 2-0 victory.

“I think you’re able to continue (holding) a high level of confidence,” Stone said. “It was a great feeling. I think it leads into tomorrow a little bit, too.”

Bemidji State will return to the Chet Anderson pitch at 1 p.m. today to host Augustana in one of its biggest tests this season. While BSU sits tied for first with No. 13 Minnesota State Mankato in the NSIC standings at 28 conference points, the Vikings linger close behind in third with 25.

Leaning on its lead in Saturday’s second half, the Beavers kept starters fresh by distributing minutes generously throughout the rotation. So if there were ever any doubts as to whether the Beavers would be ready for today’s challenge, Thelen quickly put them to rest.

“It’s a really big game,” she said. “We’re really, really excited for it.”

Bemidji State 2, Wayne State 0

WSC 0 0 -- 0

BSU 0 2 -- 2

First half: No scoring.

Second half: BSU GOAL (Thelen, PK) 57’, 1-0 BSU; BSU GOAL (Smith, Norton ast), 58’, 2-0 BSU.

Saves: BSU, Arneson 2, Fobbe 3; WSC, Grisham 8.