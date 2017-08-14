FOOTBALL: BSU ranked in preseason poll

The Beavers were included in the 2016 AFCA Division II Coaches’ Poll for five weeks, reaching as high as No. 21 on Oct. 22. BSU meets one AFCA preseason ranked opponent in No. 10 Minnesota Duluth, which is the highest ranked Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference team.

The Beavers will host the Bulldogs at 7:05 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 26 at Chet Anderson Stadium in Bemidji. The game will be featured as the “NSIC Thursday Night Game of the Week” that will air live on Midco Sports Network.

NSIC schools Sioux Falls (No. 17) and Minnesota State Mankato (No. 20) are also ranked, both coming off appearances in the 2016 NCAA DII Football Playoffs. Augustana received 14 votes in the poll, falling shy of the Top 25.

Defending national champion Northwest Missouri State was selected No. 1 in the poll.

The Beavers begin the 2017 season at 6 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 31, at Winona State.