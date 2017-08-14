CROSS COUNTRY: BSU picked 13th in NSIC preseason poll

The Beavers received 49 points to finish 13th overall in the poll. University of Mary took 14 first-place votes and 196 total points to finish first, followed by Minnesota Duluth with one first-place vote and 180 total points. Augustana, Winona State and Northern State rounded out the top five selections.

Paulzine, a native of Barnum, improved her personal-best times last season with marks of 16:01.4 in the 4,000-meter run at the Dragon Twilight and 23:51.2 in the 6,000-meter run at the NCAA Region Championship. She competed in five total events in 2016, including her 6,000-meter season-best to finish the season.

BSU will compete in two meets during September and one in October before the NSIC Championships on Oct. 21. The Beavers will open the 2017 season Friday, Sept. 8, at the Dragon Twilight in Moorhead.