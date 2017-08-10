FOOTBALL: Beavers take the field to open fall practice

The Beavers, who finished second in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference North Division, are on the heels of two consecutive winning seasons and their first postseason victory in the Mineral Water Bowl last December.

BSU was recently picked by conference coaches to finish third overall in the NSIC and second in the North Division, where the team finished last season.

But the Beavers have set their goals even higher for 2017.

“(The expectations) keep going up,” junior cornerback Gunner Olszewski said. “We hear third and that’s first to us. That’s kind of them knocking on us. That hurts us a little bit that they think we’re the third-best team in the NSIC when we fully believe we’re number one.”

“The ironic part is our expectations are probably higher than that,” head coach Brent Bolte said of BSU being picked second in the division. “We want to take it one next step further.”

Thursday, the Beavers set down the road to what they hope is a berth in the NCAA Division II playoffs come this November.

But first, BSU started three weeks of fall practice that will lead up to its season opener Thursday, Aug. 31, at Winona State. Six starters return on offense and eight on defense, including nine All-NSIC selections in total.

Senior quarterback Jordan Hein will be under center once again after being named NSIC North Division Preseason Offensive Player of the Year for the second straight season. The Perham native shares the honor with MSU Moorhead receiver Damon Gibson.

Hein, who has set nearly every passing record in the BSU record books, threw for 3,007 yards and 31 touchdowns while rushing for 443 yards and eight touchdowns last season, despite missing two games to injury. However, the senior also threw 15 interceptions, tied for second-most in the league, making turnover reduction an area he hopes to improve on.

“Last year we took a lot more shots, definitely committed a lot more turnovers than I would have liked to,” Hein said.

As is often the case for offenses in the preseason, Hein says he is working on his timing with receivers. That’s even more important for an up-tempo offense like BSU’s.

“We’ve got a lot of young guys, a lot of new guys, so I think the biggest thing is just timing,” Hein said. “Just getting everyone on the same page so we’re able to go fast.”

The Beavers have another NSIC North Division Preseason Player of the Year on the defensive side of the ball with Olszewski. The Alvin, Texas, native has finished first and second on the team in tackles each of his first two seasons, respectively.

Olszewski says the defense is making steps to be stingier on third downs.

“We need to be better on third down,” Olszewski said. “We were lights out first and second down a lot last year and we got beat third down with some of our scheme stuff.”

The Beavers will have 19 practices before the season opener Aug. 31. Two-a-days have been eliminated due to NCAA rules changes made last spring, meaning time is even more of the essence.

“We don’t have a lot of time,” said Bolte, who will enter his first official season as head coach after the interim tag was removed last month. “It’s three weeks from today that we play Winona State. With the new rules with the NCAA and the one-a-days, which I think is good by the way, it just doesn’t give us a lot of time to get prepared.”

Still, the majority of players stuck around Bemidji over the summer, giving the team an edge before the school year begins.

“The summer was huge for our guys,” Bolte said. “We’re kind of hitting the ground running. We feel like we’re a few weeks ahead of schedule in terms of just the install and guys understanding what we’re trying to do and prepping for Winona.”