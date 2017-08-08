SOCCER: BSU picked third in NSIC preseason poll

Senior forward Raquel Thelen and senior defender Miranda Famestad were also named Players to Watch by the conference.

The Beavers’ position in the preseason poll is the highest in program history, equalling the program’s No. 3 selection in 2006.

2016 NSIC Coach of the Year Jim Stone, in his 16th season as head coach, will welcome back eight of BSU’s top 10 scorers from last season. The Beavers went 14-5-1 overall during the 2016 campaign and finished third in the NSIC with an 11-3-1 record against league opponents. BSU capped the season by qualifying for the NSIC Tournament for the eighth straight year, advancing to the semifinals for the fourth time in program history.

Defending NSIC Tournament champion and NCAA Division II Central Region semifinalist Minnesota State Mankato collected 217 points and earned 11 of 16 first-place votes to top the preseason poll. Augustana picked up the other five first-place votes and came second with 210 points, 22 ahead of BSU. Defending NSIC regular-season champion Minot State finished fourth in the poll, one point behind BSU with 187 points.

Thelen was a 2016 All-NSIC First Team selection. The two-time All-NSIC selection was third on BSU in scoring with 20 points in 20 appearances last season.

The Andover native recorded 12 assists, tied for the most in a single season in BSU history, while leading the NSIC with nine assists in league play. She also scored four goals, including a game-winner.

Thelen ranks among the Beavers’ all-time top 10 scorers with 40 points (10 goals, 20 assists) in 51 appearances, despite missing significant time during the 2015 season due to injury.

Famestad led all BSU defenders in scoring, finishing fifth overall on the team with 10 points in 20 matches. The Sioux Falls, S.D. native tallied a career-high five goals, including a game-winner. She also played a part in seven shutouts by BSU goalkeepers and helped the Beavers rank third in the NSIC in goals allowed.

For her career, Famestad has scored 11 goals with one assist for 23 points in 56 appearances.

Coaches also selected Minnesota State forward Morgan Cottew as NSIC Preseason Offensive Player of the Year and Minot State defender Kelli Cresse as NSIC Defensive Player of the Year.

The Beavers open the 2017 regular season Tuesday, Sept. 5, with an NSIC match at Minnesota Crookston. BSU will host Upper Iowa in the home opener at Chet Anderson Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16.