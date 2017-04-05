Since then, BSU has played nine conference doubleheaders in a two-and-a-half week span.

On Wednesday, the Beavers managed to split with Northern State in yet another NSIC doubleheader, winning game one 7-5 before dropping game two 8-4 on a chilly afternoon at the BSU baseball diamond.

The Beavers now go into this weekend off with a 10-18 overall record and are 7-6 in NSIC play.

"We're a little banged-up," Bellew said. "I'm not making excuses. Those kids we've got out there can play. But this bye week will be good for us."

BSU had a decent afternoon at the plate, knocking in seven hits in each game. Scott Litchy hit another home run—his team-leading sixth of the season and third in five days—while ben Boser had three hits and Collin Eckman had two hits and three runs scored.

But on the mound, the Beavers had an up-and-down game.

"We kind of tried to piece together our experienced guys on the mound," Bellew said. "The game kinda got away from us in the second game, but in the first game I thought we did a really good job. They hit some balls hard, but they were hit on the ground."

In game one, Jack Stigman started and went 3 1/3 innings before Luke Benge relieved him with two outs in the fourth inning. Benge gave up three runs on three hits in just one inning of work but did enough to earn the win thanks to BSU's solid game at the dish. The Beavers scored five runs in the bottom half of the fourth.

The Wolves (9-15, 2-10 NSIC) scored three runs off Benge in the fifth before McNallan came in to close the door. He pitched the rest of the game—2 2/3 innings—to earn the save.

"Mac came in, and he really didn't give up anything crazy," Bellew said. "Just some ground balls that found holes, but we were really able to shut that down."

Litchy went 2-for-4 with 2 RBIs in game one while Eckman went 2-for-2 with a walk and three runs scored; Mason Bellew and Matt Mastantuono also went 1-for-2 with 2 RBIs.

In game two, BSU starter Terry Hadden gave up three runs in the first inning, which put the Beavers behind early. They never recovered, even though Litchy's massive two-run moon shot to right field gave them two runs back in the bottom half of the inning.

Hadden ended up going 4 2/3 innings and taking the loss after giving up eight runs—four earned—on 10 hits and three walks. Ryan Fransen and Logan Riedel pitched in relief; neither gave up a run. In all BSU gave up 16 hits to the Wolves. Jack Schmidt and Seth Sullwold each had three hits to lead the way for NSU.

"Twelve of the 16 hits we gave up (in game two) were on 0-2 counts," Bellew said. "You can't do that. We did that on Sunday against Sioux Falls, too, and got swept. We've gotta get better at that."

Northern State starting pitcher Nick Hoffard went seven innings on the mound, getting the win after giving up just four runs on seven hits and three walks.

Ben Boser went 2-for-4 with 2 RBIs and a run scored in the nightcap for BSU while Kai Haake was the other Beaver with a multi-hit game, going 2-for-3.

The Beavers are now two games under the .500 mark and tied with Minnesota Crookston for eighth place in the conference standings. BSU hosts UMC next Tuesday in another doubleheader.

"We're not in a bad spot," Bellew said. "We just have to start taking care of some business. It hurt losing those two games on Sunday.

"We've got Crookston coming in here on Tuesday and we go down to Wayne State the next weekend, and those are six really big games for us. We've got to get some things accomplished in those games."

Bemidji State 7, Northern State 5

NSU 000 130 1 -- 5-10-3

BSU 010 510 X -- 7-7-0

NSU—Krapf (L), Greene (4), Zeise (4) and Leary, Williamson (6). SO-2, BB-3.

BSU-- Stigman, Benge (4, W), McNallan (5) and Olszewski. SO-6, BB-5.

Northern State 8, Bemidji State 4

NSU 301 040 000 -- 8-16-0

BSU 200 000 200 -- 4-7-3

NSU—Hoffard (W), Shimer (8) and Leary, Williamson (5). SO-3, BB-3.

BSU—Hadden (L), Fransen (5), Riedel (8) and Olszewski, Grancorvitz (7). SO-6, BB-4.