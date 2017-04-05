SOFTBALL: BSU grinds out split at U-Mary

But BSU finally broke through, as Jessica Burlingame got the ball rolling in the 4-1 game-one win, as Bemidji State worked to a split after dropping an 8-0 decision in game two.

Burlingame's game-tying single came in the fifth, bringing in Angie Roberts for a 1-1 score. Brooke Phillips followed it up with a sixth-inning triple, scoring Roberts and Alayna Krejci for another two runs.

Yost tacked on an insurance run with a sacrifice fly in the seventh, doing the rest of the work inside the circle. Aside from the RBI grounder, Yost kept U-Mary off the scoreboard while striking out six in her complete-game effort.

Game two got off to a rocky start for BSU, as the Marauders tallied five runs within the first two frames. The Beavers never recovered, and U-Mary finished it off with a Taylor Mendez RBI single in the sixth, ending the game with an 8-0 final.

Burlingame finished with a team-high four hits in the doubleheader, while Krejci and Phillips each racked up three.

Bemidji State will return to its home diamond at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 8, for a doubleheader against Upper Iowa to kick off a six-game homestand.

Bemidji State 4, U-Mary 1

BSU 000 012 1—4-11-0

U-M 000 100 0—1-7-0

WP: Yost (13-2); 7 IP, 7 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 6 SO.

LP: Jahner (0-5); 6 IP, 10 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO.

Bemidji State 0, U-Mary 8 (6 innings)

BSU 000 000—0-8-1

U-M 230 111—8-13-1

WP: Backes (6-9); 6 IP, 8 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 SO.

LP: Koshalek (2-3); 4 IP, 9 H, 5 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO.

Yost named national co-pitcher of the week

LOUISVILLE, Ky.—In part to her first career perfect game, Jessica Yost was named the Louisville Slugger/National Fastpitch Coaches Association Division II National Co-Pitcher of the Week on Wednesday.

The senior pitcher for the Bemidji State softball team went 5-0 last week, surrendering just one earned run in 24 innings while striking out 44 over five appearances. Her dominance culminated in a five-inning perfect game against Minnesota Crookston on March 30, striking out 12 of 15 batters—including the first 10 of the game—as the Beavers won 8-0.

Yost was tabbed for the weekly national honor alongside Rockhurst University's Bridgette Sappington. It was the first selection for a BSU player under head coach Rick Supinski.

Yost was named pitcher of the week for the NSIC on Monday, April 3, as well.