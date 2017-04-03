SOFTBALL: BSU's Yost named NSIC Pitcher of the Week

The Bemidji native went 5-0 last week, throwing 24 innings with a 0.29 ERA.

The Beavers went 5-1 in that span, including sweeps of Minnesota Crookston (on Thursday) and Northern State (on Sunday). The Beavers split with Minnesota State Moorhead on Saturday.

Yost, who had 44 strikeouts during the weekend and only walked one batter, leads the NSIC with a 0.86 ERA this season and is second in the league with 157 strikeouts.

The Beavers (15-6, 5-1 NSIC) won both games against Northern State on Sunday. Both games went just five innings -- BSU won 9-1 in game one and 8-0 in game two -- with Yost pitching complete games in both.

BSU was scheduled to play U-Mary in a road doubleheader today, but that set has been moved to Wednesday, April 5, with games at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. in Bismarck, N.D.