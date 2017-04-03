TENNIS: BSU splits weekend in Virginia

Saturday's victory was the Beavers’ 11th, matching a program record for wins.

Sunday's loss was the first suffered by BSU since Feb. 25 against Augustana and ended BSU's longest winning streak of the season.

The Beavers are back on the road April 8-9 when they travel to Grand Forks, N.D. for a pair of neutral-site conference matches.

BSU takes on Southwest Minnesota State on Saturday, April 8, and and Minnesota State Mankato on Sunday, April 9.