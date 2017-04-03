TRACK AND FIELD: Throwers lead Beavers in outdoor opener

Freshman Genavieve Baklund set a high standard in her outdoor debut, earning third place in the discus throw with a mark of 134-06 and fourth place in the hammer throw, stretching the tape to 145-11. In addition, her teammate and fellow freshman, Savannah Olson, was fourth in the shot put recording a toss of 41-05.00.

Senior Alex Coleman was the Beavers' top runner at the meet. The multi-event athlete and hurdler clocked a time of 15.29. in the 100-meter hurdles to place fourth.

The Beavers will be back in action next weekend as they travel to St. Joseph. to compete in the St. John's Invitational. Events are set to get underway at 7 a.m.