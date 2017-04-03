WOMEN'S GOLF: Beavers place eighth at UIU
WATERLOO, Iowa -- The BSU women's golf team placed eighth at the Upper Iowa Invitational last weekend.
On Saturday the Beavers carded a 389, led by an 87 from Katy Woelfel, but on Sunday, the Beavers lost ground with a 397. They finished the 36-hole, two-day event with 786.
Woelfel finished as BSU's leader, recording a two-day total of 197. Concordia-St. Paul's Savannah Stone won the event with 153.
BSU will now travel to Coon Rapids and Bunker Hills Golf Course, April 14-15, to compete in the Minnesota State Invitational.