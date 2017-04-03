MEN'S GOLF: BSU takes third at Upper Iowa
WATERLOO, Iowa -- Sam Otto’s day-two score of 76 helped the BSU men’s golf team finish third at the Upper Iowa Invitational.
After shooting a 313 on Saturday, the Beavers were in sixth place but rallied on Sunday with a 312, finishing with a two-day total of 625. The finished tied with Concordia for third place.
Otto had five-over 77 on Saturday and finished with a four-over 76; he finished tied for seventh overall individually. Lindenwood's Alejandro Canazeras won individual medalist honors as the only player to finish under par with a 142 (-2).
The Beavers return to Smithville, Mo., April 13-14 as the team competes in the NSIC championship.