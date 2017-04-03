BASEBALL: Beavers swept Sunday

The Beavers (9-17, 7-7 NSIC) led 6-5 going into the seventh inning of the opening game but the Cougars (9-14, 7-7 NSIC) scored eight runs in their half of the frame to earn the victory. Logan Riedel led BSU at the plate with a homer and two RBIs.

In the nightcap, the Beavers and Cougars were tied at 8-8 going into the eighth inning but USF scored a pair of runs to take a 10-8 lead.

In the bottom of the ninth, Ridel hit a sacrifice fly to cut the lead to 10-9 but the comeback attempt fell short.

Junior Kai Haake and freshman Isaiah Grancorvitz each homered for BSU in the game.

The Beavers continue their homestand Wednesday, April 5, when they host Northern State in a 2 p.m. doubleheader.