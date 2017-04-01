SOFTBALL: Beavers split with MSUM

“We’re doing well, hitting the ball well, it’s just that we kinda let down the second half of it,” Beaver head coach Rick Supinksi said. “We gotta jump out and score runs right away in the second game. Build off that first win where you can put the team in another (hole). They’ve just come off a loss, put them down by a couple of runs, and then you control the rest of the game. Our bats didn’t do that, and so we struggled.”

The Beavers (13-6, 3-1 NSIC) shined in game one, though, as Jess Yost took the reins in the 8-0, five-inning victory.

After a 1-2-3 top of the first for Yost in the circle, BSU started a hit parade in the bottom half of the inning. Five of the first six Beavers in the lineup scored, including a two-run triple from Alayna Krejci off the wall in left. Rachel Burkland capped off the rally by ripping a liner to left, scoring another two for a quick 5-0 lead.

“Game one we really jumped on them right away and got them down in the first inning,” sophomore Kelsey McAllister said. “Really jumping on the first pitcher was big.”

From there, Yost took care of the rest.

Surrendering just three hits throughout all five frames, Yost struck out seven, without a free pass, making quick work of the Dragons (6-15, 1-3 NSIC). For good measure, at the plate she and McAllister hit back-to-back pitches for RBI doubles in the fourth for a 7-0 lead.

And, an inning later, McAllister knocked a single to right for the game-ending RBI, as BSU won 8-0 via the mercy rule.

But despite having its way early, game two was a different story for BSU.

An Angie Roberts RBI in the bottom of the second tied the score at 1-1, but MSUM rallied off four runs in top of the third for a 5-1 advantage. The first seven batters reached base, including consecutive RBI seeing-eye singles that snuck out of the infield for Savanah Tweet and Jill Fox.

The Beavers got within two at 5-3 after four, but the Dragon bats stayed hot by adding two in the fifth and two in the sixth.

BSU had a late rally attempt with three runs in the bottom of the sixth, but the bid fell short as Moorhead tacked on a late run to sink BSU 10-6.

“The second game, we started off just kinda slow,” McAllister said. “We hit the ball really hard, but the pitching, we needed to pick it up a little bit for game two.”

“They capitalized on the errors that we gave them,” Supinski added. “They scored runs, where, the errors they gave us, we didn’t come through. We let them off easy when they would give us those innings.

“And that was really the case: we just didn’t get clutch hitting, enough that we needed, and our defense did not come through today in that second game.”

Rachel Burkland led the bats on the day, finishing 4-for-4 at the plate with a trio of RBIs. McAllister followed by going 4-for-6, including four RBIs and another two runs scored. Yost batted 3-for-3 in game one, as well.

Despite the offensive waves, however, Supinski said the Beavers could have been more opportunistic.

“There were many clutch times that we didn’t get the hit that we needed to drive in the runs to bring it in closer,” he said. “Yes, we put up runs, but they weren’t the timely hits that we always wanted or needed in that second game.”

BSU will wrap up its homestand today against Northern State, starting at noon from the BSU Softball Diamond.

MSUM 000 00 -- 0-3-2BSU 500 21 -- 8-12-0WP: Yost (10-2); 5 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 7 SO.LP: White (4-5); 0.1 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO.MSUM 104 022 1 -- 10-14-4BSU 011 103 0 -- 6-9-3WP: Volkert (2-2); 5 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO.LP: Koshalek (2-2); 2.1 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 2 BB, 1 SO.SV: Hall.