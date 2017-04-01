On Saturday, BSU didn’t let that offensive slump continue.

Behind 28 hits up-and-down the lineup, the Beavers rode their newly-hot bats to a sweep of Sioux Falls. BSU won both games of their Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference doubleheader, 11-9 in game one and 8-4 in game two.

The Beavers (9-15, 6-6 NSIC) scored 11 runs on 15 hits in game one and eight runs on 13 hits in game two.

And although all nine of BSU’s starters had at least one hit in each game, right fielder Scott Litchy was the lynchpin for the Beavers. The junior hit a pair of two-run homers deep to right field -- one in each game -- and finished the day going 6-for-8 from the plate with seven RBIs.

In game one, Litchy hit a walk-off homer in the seventh inning that capped a BSU rally.

The Beavers were down 7-2 after the Cougars (7-14, 5-7 NSIC) put up six runs in the fourth.

BSU eventually took the lead in the bottom of the sixth. Matt Mastantuono started the rally with a single off USF starter Zachary Miller. Haake then fouled out and the Cougars brought lefty Christian Lazar in to relieve Miller.

He failed to get an out. Ben Boser walked, then Gunner Olszewski singled to load the bases before Litchy singled to score two runs and cut USF’s lead to 8-6.

The Cougars changed pitchers again, this time bringing in Stuart Maes. His wild pitch during the first batter scored Olszewski to make it 8-7, and although Maes was able to get Duane Miller to ground out, he couldn’t keep the Beavers at bay.

Logan Riedel tied the game with a single to right that scored Litchy then two batters later Eckman doubled to right field, scoring Riedel and giving BSU the lead again.

The game was still far from over.

In the top of the seventh, the Cougars managed to tie it up again. Josh Rehwaldt walked early in the inning then came around to score when Connor Merriam singled off Riedel, who got the win after facing three batters in the seventh. The run was unearned following an error.

All of that set up Litchy’s dramatic bomb.

Boser hit a one-out single to first -- beating the tag. The next batter, Olszewski, struck out swinging before Litchy took USF pitcher Mitchell Lyall deep to right.

In the nightcap, BSU took an early 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first. The teams each scored single runs in the fourth but the Cougars tied it at 3-3 with a pair of runs in the top of the fifth.

The Beavers broke the tie in the bottom half of the inning thanks to Litchy.

Olszewski walked and stole second with one out before Litchy took USF pitcher Keenahn Coyle deep.

Duane Miller tripled in the next at-bat and Coyle left the game. He was relieved by Dan Johnson, who promptly gave up a double to Riedel to make it 6-3 BSU.

BSU scored twice more in the bottom of the sixth -- Olszewski hit an RBI single and Litchy hit a sacrifice fly -- to make it 8-3.

The Cougars added one more run but no more.

Jack Stigman got the win for BSU, going six innings and giving up just three runs (two earned) on four hits. Riedel pitched the final inning and struck out two.

The two teams return to action at noon today when they will meet for another doubleheader at the BSU baseball diamond.

USF 100 610 1 -- 9-9-0BSU 020 205 2 -- 11-15-1USF -- Z.Miller, Lazar (6), Maes (6), Lyall (7, L, 0-1) and Merriam. SO-5, BB-4.BSU -- Hadden, Olson (5), Benge (6), Riedel (7, W, 1-2) and Olszewski. SO-4, BB-4.USF 000 120 100 -- 4-7-0BSU 200 123 00X -- 8-13-2USF -- Coyle (L, 0-3), D.Johnson (5), Thompson (6) and Merriam. SO-2, BB-5.BSU -- Stigman (W, 2-2), Geisenhof (7), McDougall (7), Wittwer (7), Riedel (9) and Olszewski. SO-6, BB-3.